407 Biddle Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Light Bright Airy and Spacious First Floor Regent Square Apartment availablability negotiable. Many period details in place. This spacious apartment offers 3 Bedrooms, kitchen, dining room, living room, and sun porch, front and back balcony with central A/C & On-site laundry facilities. The Living room is large with a decorative fireplace and large front closet. It has French Doors leading to the 4 season Sunroom and direct access to charming front balcony. 3 Bedrooms and a Bath. Each apartment in the unit has their own dedicated furnace, hot water & AC unit and separate electric. Centrally Located in Regent Square steps from Biddle's Escape & Madeline's French Bakery & Bistro. High walkability factor. Easy access to the restaurants, shops and cultural offerings of the East End (Regent Square, Squirrel Hill, Point Breeze, Bakery Square & Shadyside) and downtown Pittsburgh. Walk, bike, drive to universities, hospitals, etc. or take the easily accessible public transportation options