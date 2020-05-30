All apartments in Wilkinsburg
Find more places like 407 Biddle Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilkinsburg, PA
/
407 Biddle Ave
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:41 AM

407 Biddle Ave

407 Biddle Avenue · (412) 521-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wilkinsburg
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

407 Biddle Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
Regent Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Light Bright Airy and Spacious First Floor Regent Square Apartment availablability negotiable. Many period details in place. This spacious apartment offers 3 Bedrooms, kitchen, dining room, living room, and sun porch, front and back balcony with central A/C & On-site laundry facilities. The Living room is large with a decorative fireplace and large front closet. It has French Doors leading to the 4 season Sunroom and direct access to charming front balcony. 3 Bedrooms and a Bath. Each apartment in the unit has their own dedicated furnace, hot water & AC unit and separate electric. Centrally Located in Regent Square steps from Biddle's Escape & Madeline's French Bakery & Bistro. High walkability factor. Easy access to the restaurants, shops and cultural offerings of the East End (Regent Square, Squirrel Hill, Point Breeze, Bakery Square & Shadyside) and downtown Pittsburgh. Walk, bike, drive to universities, hospitals, etc. or take the easily accessible public transportation options

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Biddle Ave have any available units?
407 Biddle Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 407 Biddle Ave have?
Some of 407 Biddle Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Biddle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
407 Biddle Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Biddle Ave pet-friendly?
No, 407 Biddle Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilkinsburg.
Does 407 Biddle Ave offer parking?
No, 407 Biddle Ave does not offer parking.
Does 407 Biddle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 Biddle Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Biddle Ave have a pool?
No, 407 Biddle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 407 Biddle Ave have accessible units?
No, 407 Biddle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Biddle Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 Biddle Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 407 Biddle Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 407 Biddle Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 407 Biddle Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wilkinsburg 2 BedroomsWilkinsburg Apartments with Parking
Wilkinsburg Apartments with Washer-DryerWilkinsburg Furnished Apartments
Wilkinsburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PANew Castle, PAAmbridge, PABellevue, PAWest Mifflin, PAWeirton, WVCarnegie, PA
McKeesport, PABrentwood, PASeven Fields, PAGlassport, PARochester, PAMount Oliver, PASwissvale, PAUniontown, PAEast McKeesport, PAGreensburg, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity