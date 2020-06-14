All apartments in Wilkinsburg
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1518 Fairmont

1518 Fairmont Street · No Longer Available
Location

1518 Fairmont Street, Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
1518 Fairmont Available 08/01/20 518 Fairmont - A spacious 2 bed 2 bath apartment close to Penn ave and the parkway. New modern floors, washer dryer in unit and off street parking all for a great price.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5067480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 Fairmont have any available units?
1518 Fairmont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilkinsburg, PA.
Is 1518 Fairmont currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Fairmont isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Fairmont pet-friendly?
No, 1518 Fairmont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilkinsburg.
Does 1518 Fairmont offer parking?
Yes, 1518 Fairmont does offer parking.
Does 1518 Fairmont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1518 Fairmont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Fairmont have a pool?
No, 1518 Fairmont does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Fairmont have accessible units?
No, 1518 Fairmont does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Fairmont have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 Fairmont does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1518 Fairmont have units with air conditioning?
No, 1518 Fairmont does not have units with air conditioning.
