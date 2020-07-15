All apartments in Wilkes-Barre
Find more places like 434 S Franklin St Fl 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilkes-Barre, PA
/
434 S Franklin St Fl 1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

434 S Franklin St Fl 1

434 South Franklin Street · (717) 318-5413
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wilkes-Barre
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

434 South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
Wilkes-Barre

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $775 · Avail. now

$775

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
guest parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
Newly Remodeled 2 bedroom apartment in a quiet suburban neighborhood
New kitchen, new bath, new flooring, paint, windows New appliances Ceiling Fans

Resident pays gas heat & electric
Resident pays $20.00 per month towards sewer/water/trash Owner pays majority of sewer/water/trash

Coin operated laundry facilities on site
Each apartment is allowed one parking space behind property 1st come 1st serve Car must be used & cannot just sit in the parking space No unlicensed or unregistered vehicles No guest parking in the rear space
parking on street

Cats approved on a case by case basis, there is a $40 per month cat fee No dogs allowed

NO SMOKING ALLOWED INSIDE APARTMENT

Showings are not set up online They are set up after we have spoken with your Faster response if you call our office
Available July move in

There is $30 application fee for each occupant 18 years of age or older Credit & background checks will be performed

CALL OTTER CREEK PROPERTIES AT 717-318-5413

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4469826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 S Franklin St Fl 1 have any available units?
434 S Franklin St Fl 1 has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 434 S Franklin St Fl 1 have?
Some of 434 S Franklin St Fl 1's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 S Franklin St Fl 1 currently offering any rent specials?
434 S Franklin St Fl 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 S Franklin St Fl 1 pet-friendly?
No, 434 S Franklin St Fl 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilkes-Barre.
Does 434 S Franklin St Fl 1 offer parking?
Yes, 434 S Franklin St Fl 1 offers parking.
Does 434 S Franklin St Fl 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 434 S Franklin St Fl 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 S Franklin St Fl 1 have a pool?
No, 434 S Franklin St Fl 1 does not have a pool.
Does 434 S Franklin St Fl 1 have accessible units?
No, 434 S Franklin St Fl 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 434 S Franklin St Fl 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 S Franklin St Fl 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 434 S Franklin St Fl 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 S Franklin St Fl 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 434 S Franklin St Fl 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wilkes-Barre Apartments with Balconies
Wilkes-Barre Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Allentown, PABethlehem, PABloomsburg, PABreinigsville, PA
Dunmore, PAPen Argyl, PAOld Forge, PAClarks Summit, PA
Moosic, PAEast Stroudsburg, PAScranton, PAPittston, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community College
Lehigh University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity