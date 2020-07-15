434 S Franklin St Fl 1

Amenities

Newly Remodeled 2 bedroom apartment in a quiet suburban neighborhood

New kitchen, new bath, new flooring, paint, windows New appliances Ceiling Fans



Resident pays gas heat & electric

Resident pays $20.00 per month towards sewer/water/trash Owner pays majority of sewer/water/trash



Coin operated laundry facilities on site

Each apartment is allowed one parking space behind property 1st come 1st serve Car must be used & cannot just sit in the parking space No unlicensed or unregistered vehicles No guest parking in the rear space

parking on street



Cats approved on a case by case basis, there is a $40 per month cat fee No dogs allowed



NO SMOKING ALLOWED INSIDE APARTMENT



Showings are not set up online They are set up after we have spoken with your Faster response if you call our office

Available July move in



There is $30 application fee for each occupant 18 years of age or older Credit & background checks will be performed



CALL OTTER CREEK PROPERTIES AT 717-318-5413



No Pets Allowed



