studio apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:37 PM
6 Studio Apartments for rent in Wilkes-Barre, PA
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Wilkes-Barre
125 Lawrence Street
125 Lawrence Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
Studio
$850
650 sqft
Updated Kitchen, New carpets through out, Freshly painted, Nice South Wilkesbarre Neighborhood with Yard. Apartment has off street parking included in the driveway.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Wilkes-Barre
229 Madison Street
229 Madison Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
Studio
$1,100
1280 sqft
Newly updated , ready to move in 3 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom Open Floor Plan home,
Results within 1 mile of Wilkes-Barre
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
147 S Walnut Street
147 South Walnut Street, Luzerne County, PA
Studio
$1,350
2000 sqft
Beautiful 1/2 double -Ultra modern kitchen - marble counter tops - open concept - 3 BR - 3 Bathrooms - Front porch - new back deck -nice yard - quiet location -Credit report and background check required. No smoking - no pets.
Results within 5 miles of Wilkes-Barre
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Kingston
693 Schuyler Avenue
693 Schuyler Avenue, Kingston, PA
Studio
$950
1064 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2nd fl apartment in a central Kingston location. HEAT & WATER are included in the rent. Stunning Hardwood floors throughout with all new windows. Call today for your viewing.
Results within 10 miles of Wilkes-Barre
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
20 Oak Drive
20 Oak Drive, Mountain Top, PA
Studio
$1,500
2038 sqft
Spacious, attractive home for rent. 4 BRs, 3 baths, modern oak kitchen, large LL family room, nice yard and 2 car garage. $1,500/month rent plus utilities and security desposit. This property may also be purchased - see MLS # 19-5866.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
101 Shaver Avenue
101 Shaver Avenue, Shavertown, PA
Studio
$775
1004 sqft
Spacious 2nd floor apartment. Close to stores and restaurants on Rt 309. First months rent $775 and security $775. Application and credit check ($25). No Pets. No smoking . Utilities Included