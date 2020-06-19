41 Stanley Street, Single Family Home.

Amenities

This BEAUTIFUL house will be available JULY 15, 2020!



This a MASSIVE 6,000 square-foot single house with 7 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. The house is located in a quiet neighborhood of Wilkes-Barre.



* Only 0.6 miles from Wilkes University! Students welcome to apply! See below for details. *



Please note: This house is actively being remodeled and upgraded! Excuse the photos - More recent photos will be added!



Features & Amenities:



° Hardwood floors

° Large kitchen with refrigerator and new stove

° Fireplace in the kitchen!

° Large living room

° 1 BR on 1st floor with fireplace and closet!

° Half-bath on 1st floor

° 5 large BRs with private entrances and closets in each

° 2 BRs with shared entrance on 2nd floor

° Closet in each room and doorway-type separation between

° Full bath with large walk-in tiled shower

° Entire 3rd floor is the master bedroom with full bath and JACUZZI!

° Master bath has a large laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups

° Large walk-in closet in the master BR

° Covered front porch

° Unfinished basement - perfect for additional storage!

° Pets are welcome!

° Lots of additional storage through out the house

° Off-street parking

° Backyard

° Lots of windows and natural sunlight throughout



Utilities:

° WE PAY sewer, taxes

° TENANT PAYS heat (natural gas - radiators), water, electric and garbage.



Application Process:

° We require a completed rental application including proof of income. There is no application fee. We routinely run a background check, there is no credit check!



Rental Application:

° Please complete our rental application by following this link - https://leasemgt.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



If you are interested and would like more information about the application process, please call or text us at (570) 491-8222!

