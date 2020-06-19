All apartments in Wilkes-Barre
41 Stanley Street, Single Family Home.
Last updated June 19 2020

41 Stanley Street, Single Family Home

41 Stanley Street · (570) 491-8222
Location

41 Stanley Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
Wilkes-Barre

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 6000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This BEAUTIFUL house will be available JULY 15, 2020!

This a MASSIVE 6,000 square-foot single house with 7 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. The house is located in a quiet neighborhood of Wilkes-Barre.

* Only 0.6 miles from Wilkes University! Students welcome to apply! See below for details. *

Please note: This house is actively being remodeled and upgraded! Excuse the photos - More recent photos will be added!

Features & Amenities:

° Hardwood floors
° Large kitchen with refrigerator and new stove
° Fireplace in the kitchen!
° Large living room
° 1 BR on 1st floor with fireplace and closet!
° Half-bath on 1st floor
° 5 large BRs with private entrances and closets in each
° 2 BRs with shared entrance on 2nd floor
° Closet in each room and doorway-type separation between
° Full bath with large walk-in tiled shower
° Entire 3rd floor is the master bedroom with full bath and JACUZZI!
° Master bath has a large laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups
° Large walk-in closet in the master BR
° Covered front porch
° Unfinished basement - perfect for additional storage!
° Pets are welcome!
° Lots of additional storage through out the house
° Off-street parking
° Backyard
° Lots of windows and natural sunlight throughout

Utilities:
° WE PAY sewer, taxes
° TENANT PAYS heat (natural gas - radiators), water, electric and garbage.

Application Process:
° We require a completed rental application including proof of income. There is no application fee. We routinely run a background check, there is no credit check!

Rental Application:
° Please complete our rental application by following this link - https://leasemgt.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

If you are interested and would like more information about the application process, please call or text us at (570) 491-8222!
HUGE single house in Wilkes-Barre close to Wilkes University, Kings College and many other attractions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 41 Stanley Street, Single Family Home have any available units?
41 Stanley Street, Single Family Home has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41 Stanley Street, Single Family Home have?
Some of 41 Stanley Street, Single Family Home's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Stanley Street, Single Family Home currently offering any rent specials?
41 Stanley Street, Single Family Home isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Stanley Street, Single Family Home pet-friendly?
Yes, 41 Stanley Street, Single Family Home is pet friendly.
Does 41 Stanley Street, Single Family Home offer parking?
Yes, 41 Stanley Street, Single Family Home does offer parking.
Does 41 Stanley Street, Single Family Home have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Stanley Street, Single Family Home does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Stanley Street, Single Family Home have a pool?
No, 41 Stanley Street, Single Family Home does not have a pool.
Does 41 Stanley Street, Single Family Home have accessible units?
No, 41 Stanley Street, Single Family Home does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Stanley Street, Single Family Home have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Stanley Street, Single Family Home does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Stanley Street, Single Family Home have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Stanley Street, Single Family Home does not have units with air conditioning.

