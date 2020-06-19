41 Stanley Street, Single Family Home.

Amenities
This BEAUTIFUL house will be available JULY 15, 2020!
This a MASSIVE 6,000 square-foot single house with 7 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. The house is located in a quiet neighborhood of Wilkes-Barre.
* Only 0.6 miles from Wilkes University! Students welcome to apply! See below for details. *
Please note: This house is actively being remodeled and upgraded! Excuse the photos - More recent photos will be added!
Features & Amenities:
° Hardwood floors
° Large kitchen with refrigerator and new stove
° Fireplace in the kitchen!
° Large living room
° 1 BR on 1st floor with fireplace and closet!
° Half-bath on 1st floor
° 5 large BRs with private entrances and closets in each
° 2 BRs with shared entrance on 2nd floor
° Closet in each room and doorway-type separation between
° Full bath with large walk-in tiled shower
° Entire 3rd floor is the master bedroom with full bath and JACUZZI!
° Master bath has a large laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups
° Large walk-in closet in the master BR
° Covered front porch
° Unfinished basement - perfect for additional storage!
° Pets are welcome!
° Lots of additional storage through out the house
° Off-street parking
° Backyard
° Lots of windows and natural sunlight throughout
Utilities:
° WE PAY sewer, taxes
° TENANT PAYS heat (natural gas - radiators), water, electric and garbage.
Application Process:
° We require a completed rental application including proof of income. There is no application fee. We routinely run a background check, there is no credit check!
Rental Application:
° Please complete our rental application by following this link - https://leasemgt.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
If you are interested and would like more information about the application process, please call or text us at (570) 491-8222!
HUGE single house in Wilkes-Barre close to Wilkes University, Kings College and many other attractions!