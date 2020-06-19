253 Park Avenue, Single Family Home

Amenities

This charming house will be available July 1, 2020!

This a 3 bedroom, 2 bath single house in a quiet neighborhood of Wilkes-Barre. The house is



Features & Amenities:

° Hardwood floors

° Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances - refrigerator is brand new

° Formal dining room

° Living room

° Master bedroom on 2nd floor

° Two additional bedrooms on 2nd floor

° Covered front porch

° Backyard

° Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups

° Pets are welcome!

° Partial basement - unfinished

° Ceiling fans

° Attic for additional storage

° Free on-street parking

° Lots of windows and natural sunlight throughout



Utilities:

° WE PAY sewer, garbage, taxes.

° TENANT PAYS heat (natural gas), water, electric.



Application Process:

° We require a completed rental application including proof of income. There is no application fee. We routinely run a background check, there is no credit check!



Rental Application:

° Please complete our rental application by following this link - https://leasemgt.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



If you are interested and would like more information about the application process, please call or text us at (570) 491-8222!

Single unit house