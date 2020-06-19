253 Park Avenue, Single Family Home

Amenities
This charming house will be available July 1, 2020!
This a 3 bedroom, 2 bath single house in a quiet neighborhood of Wilkes-Barre. The house is
Features & Amenities:
° Hardwood floors
° Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances - refrigerator is brand new
° Formal dining room
° Living room
° Master bedroom on 2nd floor
° Two additional bedrooms on 2nd floor
° Covered front porch
° Backyard
° Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups
° Pets are welcome!
° Partial basement - unfinished
° Ceiling fans
° Attic for additional storage
° Free on-street parking
° Lots of windows and natural sunlight throughout
Utilities:
° WE PAY sewer, garbage, taxes.
° TENANT PAYS heat (natural gas), water, electric.
Application Process:
° We require a completed rental application including proof of income. There is no application fee. We routinely run a background check, there is no credit check!
Rental Application:
° Please complete our rental application by following this link - https://leasemgt.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
If you are interested and would like more information about the application process, please call or text us at (570) 491-8222!
Single unit house