Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:27 AM

253 Park Avenue, Single Family Home

253 Park Avenue · (570) 491-8222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

253 Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
Wilkes-Barre

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This charming house will be available July 1, 2020!
This a 3 bedroom, 2 bath single house in a quiet neighborhood of Wilkes-Barre. The house is

Features & Amenities:
° Hardwood floors
° Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances - refrigerator is brand new
° Formal dining room
° Living room
° Master bedroom on 2nd floor
° Two additional bedrooms on 2nd floor
° Covered front porch
° Backyard
° Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups
° Pets are welcome!
° Partial basement - unfinished
° Ceiling fans
° Attic for additional storage
° Free on-street parking
° Lots of windows and natural sunlight throughout

Utilities:
° WE PAY sewer, garbage, taxes.
° TENANT PAYS heat (natural gas), water, electric.

Application Process:
° We require a completed rental application including proof of income. There is no application fee. We routinely run a background check, there is no credit check!

Rental Application:
° Please complete our rental application by following this link - https://leasemgt.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

If you are interested and would like more information about the application process, please call or text us at (570) 491-8222!
Single unit house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 253 Park Avenue, Single Family Home have any available units?
253 Park Avenue, Single Family Home has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 253 Park Avenue, Single Family Home have?
Some of 253 Park Avenue, Single Family Home's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 253 Park Avenue, Single Family Home currently offering any rent specials?
253 Park Avenue, Single Family Home isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 Park Avenue, Single Family Home pet-friendly?
Yes, 253 Park Avenue, Single Family Home is pet friendly.
Does 253 Park Avenue, Single Family Home offer parking?
No, 253 Park Avenue, Single Family Home does not offer parking.
Does 253 Park Avenue, Single Family Home have units with washers and dryers?
No, 253 Park Avenue, Single Family Home does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 Park Avenue, Single Family Home have a pool?
No, 253 Park Avenue, Single Family Home does not have a pool.
Does 253 Park Avenue, Single Family Home have accessible units?
No, 253 Park Avenue, Single Family Home does not have accessible units.
Does 253 Park Avenue, Single Family Home have units with dishwashers?
No, 253 Park Avenue, Single Family Home does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 253 Park Avenue, Single Family Home have units with air conditioning?
No, 253 Park Avenue, Single Family Home does not have units with air conditioning.
