White Haven, PA
300 Elmira St 13
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

300 Elmira St 13

300 Elmira St · (570) 371-8552
Location

300 Elmira St, White Haven, PA 18661

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 13 · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
School House Apartment - Property Id: 92384

Unique School House Loft Apartments
300 Elmira St Unit #13White Haven, PA, 18661
Description

***Special discount for 2 year lease agreement ***
***MOVE IN READY*** Newly Remodeled Apartments 2BR Available Centrally located close to I-80/476 Easy access to NY/NJ Close to restaurants, shopping, tourism & ski resorts Perfect location to view the fall foliage Newly remodeled 2 bedroom apartment featuring: Spacious, light filled rooms with high ceilings Updated kitchen with Brand New cabinets New Appliances Granite countertops Tile floors in kitchen and bath New Hardwood flooring and carpeting Tons of closet space Intercom system Off Street parking lot with snow plowing services Laundry Facilities No pets/Non smoking Utilities NOT included Credit check, application & borough fee apply
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92384
Property Id 92384

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5838121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Elmira St 13 have any available units?
300 Elmira St 13 has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 Elmira St 13 have?
Some of 300 Elmira St 13's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Elmira St 13 currently offering any rent specials?
300 Elmira St 13 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Elmira St 13 pet-friendly?
No, 300 Elmira St 13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Haven.
Does 300 Elmira St 13 offer parking?
Yes, 300 Elmira St 13 does offer parking.
Does 300 Elmira St 13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Elmira St 13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Elmira St 13 have a pool?
No, 300 Elmira St 13 does not have a pool.
Does 300 Elmira St 13 have accessible units?
No, 300 Elmira St 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Elmira St 13 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Elmira St 13 has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Elmira St 13 have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Elmira St 13 does not have units with air conditioning.
