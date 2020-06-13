Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

10 Apartments for rent in West Lawn, PA with balcony

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Lincoln Park
1342 W Wyomissing Blvd, West Lawn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
949 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers an onsite daycare, gym and courtyard. Apartments have walk-in closets and in-unit laundry in every home. Residents are also just minutes from Weis Markets.
Results within 5 miles of West Lawn

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1843 N 6TH STREET
1843 North 6th Street, Reading, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
Welcome to Soko Quads: Brand new construction 2bd apartments now available for lease in South Kensington! Condo grade finishes, fixtures and features throughout. 4 different open concept layouts to choose from all with dedicated outdoor space.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Center City
1 Unit Available
530 Elm St. - 2
530 Elm Street, Reading, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
Massive! Newly renovated spacious 2 beds in heart of down town Reading(Callowhill District). Just a few blocks north of Penn. Check out this beautiful remodeled 2 bedroom apartment unit.

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Wyomissing
1 Unit Available
712 Christopher Dr.
712 Christopher Dr, Wyomissing, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great Seven Oaks Condo - Newly redone Seven Oaks condo. Located across from the Wyomissing Movie Theater and within walking distance to Penn State Berks Campus and Grings Mill park and recreation area.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Center City
1 Unit Available
530 Elm St. - 1
530 Elm St, Reading, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
Massive! 3 bed 1000sqft Spacious first floor unit with garden access. New Bath, Vanity & Medicine Cabinet.. New kitchen range/oven and refrigerator (energy star) Stainless steel hood.
Results within 10 miles of West Lawn
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated May 19 at 12:16pm
$
Lorane
33 Units Available
Exeter Village
200 Eastwick Dr, Reading, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1323 sqft
Near I-176, Downtown Reading and the Turnpike. Apartments feature private patios, eat-in kitchens, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a car care center, cardio fitness center, playground and pool.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
716 Ridgeway Rd
716 Ridgeway Road, Berks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1044 sqft
ROBESON TOWNSHIP STONE FARMHOUSE tucked away on a serene 1+ acre. Step back in time with the perfect blend of old and new in this fully renovated farmhouse located minutes from Gibraltar Hill State Forest and the Schuylkill River Trail.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
166 Christine Dr
166 Christine Dr, Berks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Welcome to easy living in Laurel Springs Community with this 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo for rent -- located right off of the bridge on 422 going into Exeter Township.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
District 6
1 Unit Available
519 N 11th Street
519 North 11th Street, Reading, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
Beautiful large 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - 4-5 Bedroom, 2 full bath spacious home. Completely renovated and upgraded with large master bedroom and walk around side deck. Off street parking.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Mary's
1 Unit Available
1390 Perkiomen Ave 2nd FL
1390 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading, PA
4 Bedrooms
$850
2100 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom/1 bathroom w/ back porch - Property Id: 50938 This is a Large 4 bedroom apartment in Reading. The monthly rent includes FREE Water, sewer, and Trash pick-up, saving you over $100 in utility cost per month alone.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in West Lawn, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for West Lawn renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

