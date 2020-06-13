/
/
west lawn
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:24 PM
21 Apartments for rent in West Lawn, PA📍
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Lincoln Park
1342 W Wyomissing Blvd, West Lawn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
949 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers an onsite daycare, gym and courtyard. Apartments have walk-in closets and in-unit laundry in every home. Residents are also just minutes from Weis Markets.
Results within 1 mile of West Lawn
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Whitfield
1 Unit Available
2305 Grandview Blv
2305 Grandview Boulevard, Whitfield, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
close to everything -school wilson school district ,near transportation,great back and front yards, we cut the grass
Results within 5 miles of West Lawn
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shillington
1 Unit Available
100 Gretchen Dr.
100 Gretchen Dr, Berks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1176 sqft
Maintenance Free Condo in Mifflin Schools w/ Full Basement and Bar! - This cute condo is refreshed for your family! Hardwood floors throughout the main living area.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
235 Rummels Ct
235 Rummel's Court, Reading, PA
3 Bedrooms
$750
436 sqft
Freshly Painted 3 bedroom home - This very nice freshly painted 3 bedroom home is a great opportunity for someone to move into a nice area of the city of reading. Very close to bus stop and corner stores. It has gas heat forced air gas hot water.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
837 Washington St 3
837 Washington Street, Reading, PA
1 Bedroom
$630
900 sqft
Cozy 1 Bedroom recently renovated - Property Id: 19665 Recently renovated 1 bedroom apartment with remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Spacious living room and kitchen. lots of natural light, next to city hall. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Penn's Common
1 Unit Available
1039 Washington St 3rd fl
1039 Washington St, Reading, PA
Studio
$500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1039 Washington St - Property Id: 276374 Great Location, Walking distance to park, and close to transportation. Nice size studio. No Pets, Section 8 welcome Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
West Reading
1 Unit Available
351 LINDEN LANE
351 Linden Lane, West Reading, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1120 sqft
Recently renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath in West Reading. Off street parking and one car garage is a plus. Walking distance to the Reading Hospital, Reading Museum and Penn Ave. Washer/Dryer and refrigerator included in the rental
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1843 N 6TH STREET
1843 North 6th Street, Reading, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
Welcome to Soko Quads: Brand new construction 2bd apartments now available for lease in South Kensington! Condo grade finishes, fixtures and features throughout. 4 different open concept layouts to choose from all with dedicated outdoor space.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Center City
1 Unit Available
530 Elm St. - 2
530 Elm Street, Reading, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
Massive! Newly renovated spacious 2 beds in heart of down town Reading(Callowhill District). Just a few blocks north of Penn. Check out this beautiful remodeled 2 bedroom apartment unit.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Shillington
1 Unit Available
616 March St
616 March Street, Shillington, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1176 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home in Reading - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath is located in Shillington, PA. It is located on a quiet street, close to shopping centers and restaurants. It features are large livingroom with hardwood floors.
1 of 16
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
217 Upland Ave
217 Upland Avenue, Reading, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Reading - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
1 of 9
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Wyomissing
1 Unit Available
712 Christopher Dr.
712 Christopher Dr, Wyomissing, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great Seven Oaks Condo - Newly redone Seven Oaks condo. Located across from the Wyomissing Movie Theater and within walking distance to Penn State Berks Campus and Grings Mill park and recreation area.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Center City
1 Unit Available
530 Elm St. - 1
530 Elm St, Reading, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
Massive! 3 bed 1000sqft Spacious first floor unit with garden access. New Bath, Vanity & Medicine Cabinet.. New kitchen range/oven and refrigerator (energy star) Stainless steel hood.
Results within 10 miles of West Lawn
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated May 19 at 12:16pm
$
Lorane
33 Units Available
Exeter Village
200 Eastwick Dr, Reading, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1323 sqft
Near I-176, Downtown Reading and the Turnpike. Apartments feature private patios, eat-in kitchens, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a car care center, cardio fitness center, playground and pool.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
St. Mary's
1 Unit Available
1390 Perkiomen Ave 2nd FL
1390 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading, PA
4 Bedrooms
$850
2100 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom/1 bathroom w/ back porch - Property Id: 50938 This is a Large 4 bedroom apartment in Reading. The monthly rent includes FREE Water, sewer, and Trash pick-up, saving you over $100 in utility cost per month alone.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
District 8
1 Unit Available
1541 Perkiomen Ave 1st fl
1541 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading, PA
5 Bedrooms
$950
1900 sqft
LARGE 5 bedroom/1.5 baths Townhouse, Great Loc - Property Id: 50803 This is a Large 5 bedroom Townhouse in Reading. The monthly rent includes FREE Water, sewer, and Trash pick-up, saving you over $100 in utility cost per month alone.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
District 6
1 Unit Available
519 N 11th Street
519 North 11th Street, Reading, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
Beautiful large 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - 4-5 Bedroom, 2 full bath spacious home. Completely renovated and upgraded with large master bedroom and walk around side deck. Off street parking.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Reading
1 Unit Available
1020 N 10th St 1
1020 North 10th Street, Reading, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
1500 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 LARGE- 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom on 1st w/yard - Property Id: 117730 This is a Large 1 bedroom apartment in Reading.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
716 Ridgeway Rd
716 Ridgeway Road, Berks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1044 sqft
ROBESON TOWNSHIP STONE FARMHOUSE tucked away on a serene 1+ acre. Step back in time with the perfect blend of old and new in this fully renovated farmhouse located minutes from Gibraltar Hill State Forest and the Schuylkill River Trail.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
166 Christine Dr
166 Christine Dr, Berks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Welcome to easy living in Laurel Springs Community with this 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo for rent -- located right off of the bridge on 422 going into Exeter Township.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
75 S REBER STREET
75 South Reber Street, Wernersville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
850 sqft
Available in August---NEWER Townhouse & Pet Friendly Too! The main floor features a living room, laundry area, and eat-in kitchen. The upper floor features 2 bedrooms and full bath.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for West Lawn rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,260.
Some of the colleges located in the West Lawn area include Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster Bible College, Moravian College, Muhlenberg College, and Northampton County Area Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Lawn from include Allentown, Bethlehem, Lancaster, West Chester, and King of Prussia.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Allentown, PABethlehem, PALancaster, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAPottstown, PA
Royersford, PALebanon, PAExton, PAHarleysville, PADowningtown, PAMalvern, PACoatesville, PAEmmaus, PA