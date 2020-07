Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage courtyard guest parking playground

metropolitan west goshen apartments offer unique 1 bedrooms, as well as 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes featuring upgraded kitchens and baths, balconies /patios, private entrances, and washers and dryers. Come see what everyone in West Goshen, PA is talking about! Nestled in the heart of Pennsylvanias Brandywine Valley, we are near West Chester, a picturesque and historic community that offers small-town charm with cosmopolitan flair. Looking for a rental apartment in West Goshen? Schedule your tour today. metropolitan west goshen. Apartment homes for living.