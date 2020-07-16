Apartment List
PA
washington
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:59 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Washington, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Washington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep,

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2407 Canoe Dr
2407 Canoe Dr, Washington, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
FORMER MODEL HOME! Too many upgrades to list, including hardwood floors & crown molding. Why worry when renting an older unit? This beautiful 5 year old townhome located in Strabane Manor.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
221 East Maiden Street
221 East Maiden Street, Washington, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
750 sqft
Includes washer and dryer Renovated Building with 16 residential rental units and 1 commercial unit

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
20 North Main Street
20 North Main Street, Washington, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
750 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Washington. Amenities included: hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and storage. 2 entrances/exits Utilities included: water and trash removal. Parking is available off site.
Results within 5 miles of Washington

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1785 Park Ave
1785 Park Avenue, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
This great home is conveniently located in Washington on Park Ave (Rt18) not far from Trinity HS.
Results within 10 miles of Washington
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
39 Units Available
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1390 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
122 Maple Ridge Ct
122 Maple Ridge Ct, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Canonsburg Townhome - Property Id: 310864 Townhouse for Rent in Maple Ridge! Terrific location, only 1 mile from I-79 and Southpointe office park, situated on a private cul-de-sac in.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
339 W Pike St
339 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
One level living - 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch home! Off street parking. Large kitchen with eat in area. Hardwood flooring. Huge basement with laundry. Newer Hot water heater, Newer tile and bathrooms redone on lower level 2018.

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2017 Trillium Court
2017 Trillium Ct, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Fabulous End Unit Townhome Situated in the Desirable Concord Green Community, 3 Bedrooms 2.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11 W Grant
11 West Grant Street, Houston, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
This Great Duplex is Quaint with Hardwood Floors and Newer Carpet in Bedrooms, Nice Storage, with Laundry Facilities

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1049 Bayberry Dr
1049 Bayberry Dr, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Well Maintained 3 Bedroom Townhouse In Weavertown Village*Spacious living room, dining room open to the kitchen with sliding glasas door to the patio*Well designed kitchen featuring hardwood flooring, stainless appliances, CHERRY CABINETS, center
City Guide for Washington, PA

George Washington never visited Washington, PA, although the town, like the county, is named for him. In 1781, Washington County became the first county to be named for the father of the country. In town, a lot dedicated for use as a courthouse also included additional lots presented to "His Excellency, General Washington, and Mrs. Washington."

Washington, which is part of the metropolitan Pittsburgh area, has a population of just over 13,600 and is a busy community that serves as county seat for Washington County. With a solid historic core, the town also includes many amenities from shopping to dining. It also has its own symphony orchestra and is only 35 minutes from Pittsburgh. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Washington, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Washington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

