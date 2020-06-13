17 Apartments for rent in Washington, PA with balcony
George Washington never visited Washington, PA, although the town, like the county, is named for him. In 1781, Washington County became the first county to be named for the father of the country. In town, a lot dedicated for use as a courthouse also included additional lots presented to "His Excellency, General Washington, and Mrs. Washington."
Washington, which is part of the metropolitan Pittsburgh area, has a population of just over 13,600 and is a busy community that serves as county seat for Washington County. With a solid historic core, the town also includes many amenities from shopping to dining. It also has its own symphony orchestra and is only 35 minutes from Pittsburgh. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Washington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.