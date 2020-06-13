Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Washington, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
221 East Maiden Street
221 East Maiden Street, Washington, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
750 sqft
Includes washer and dryer Renovated Building with 16 residential rental units and 1 commercial unit
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
596 Locust Ave
596 Locust Avenue, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
All brick 4 bedroom home in Trinity Schools features main floor bedroom with full bath on main level. Huge 24x15 family room with lots of light. Fully equipped kitchen has new stainless frig and separate dining room off the kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
102 Chambers Drive
102 Chambers Dr, Wolfdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
*Custom Built Townhome Offering 1-Level Living By Martik Brothers!* Quality craftsmanship abounds featuring a covered front porch, main level entry, custom eat-in kitchen, boasting granite tops, spacious great room, 1st floor master suite w/walk-in

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1320 Meadowbrook
1320 Meadowbrook Drive, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Newly updated throughout, (1 year ago). Stainless appliances, vinyl oak planking throughout main floor, new carpet upper. Deck and garage floor painted. Built in storage in garage.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
918 Harold Ave
918 Harold Ave, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
What a great property! Located on a quiet dead-end street, this 1/2 duplex has what you are looking for! Level entry, soaring ceilings, open floor plan with neutral decor.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1249 Meadowbrook Drive
1249 Meadowbrook Dr, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available immediately! This spacious townhome is available for immediate rent. First floor features new flooring with a living room, dining room, equipped kitchen and a first floor powder room. The second floor has two bedrooms with abundant storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
43 Units Available
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1390 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Fulton Road
102 Fulton Rd, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
102 Fulton Road Available 09/01/20 *****Huge 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home FOR RENT Sept 1st in Canonsburg!***** - This house is currently occupied until the end of August. It will be ready for move-in September 1st.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2064 Majestic Dr
2064 Majestic Drive, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
Available 8/14/20. 4 BR 2.5 Bath Colonial Home. Hardwood floors in entry and formal dining room, large living room with gas fireplace, neutral décor. Open concept eat-in-kitchen with french doors leading to the patio and backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
115 Sandy Brae Dr
115 Sandy Brae Dr, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
LOCATION!! Desirable end unit town home! Ready for immediate occupancy! 3 bedroom/2 full baths/2 half baths! Spacious first floor boasts living room (15x15) with corner gas fireplace * dining room (12x8) with slider doors to access rear deck * fully

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
331 Maple Ridge Dr
331 Maple Ridge Dr, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
HUGE 3 Bedroom END UNIT! WITH NEW PAINT AND NEW CARPETING throughout! PLUS LARGE FINISHED GAMEROOM! LARGE wrap around KITCHEN is fully equipped + Pantry. , Open Living Room, Lovely Dining Room, Large Deck! Master on-suite! BIG CLOSETS.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1021 Coldstream Dr
1021 Coldstream Dr, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
Gorgeous End Unit Townhouse in the desirable Overlook neighborhood located in the heart of South Pointe! Wexford Model with a 4' extension to the entire floor plan, lighting upgrades throughout, 9' ft ceilings and stunning hand-scraped bamboo floors.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
423 Blaine
423 Blaine Avenue, Canonsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Two story home with three bedrooms, covered front porch, neutral carpet and walls, ceiling fans with lights, decorative fireplace in living room, covered back deck and patio. Washer/Dryer hookup. Convenient location to I79, rt19 and South Pointe.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
132 Smith St
132 Smith Street, Canonsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
Eat in kitchen and dining room, large rear deck, large lower level for extra storage space and gameroom, ceramic in kitchen, dr and bath, washer and dryer hookup, 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths, convenient to I79, Rt 19, Southpointe

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
224 Persimmon
224 Persimmon Ln, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Lovely Townhome on Quiet Street in North Strabane/Canonsburg area. Walk to Rear Deck from Dining Area through Sliding Glass Doors. Three Bedrooms and two and one half bathrooms plus Integral Garage. Flat Driveway can also accommodate several cars.

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
2017 Trillium Court
2017 Trillium Ct, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Fabulous End Unit Townhome Situated in the Desirable Concord Green Community, 3 Bedrooms 2.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1049 Bayberry Dr
1049 Bayberry Dr, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Well Maintained 3 Bedroom Townhouse In Weavertown Village*Spacious living room, dining room open to the kitchen with sliding glasas door to the patio*Well designed kitchen featuring hardwood flooring, stainless appliances, CHERRY CABINETS, center
City Guide for Washington, PA

George Washington never visited Washington, PA, although the town, like the county, is named for him. In 1781, Washington County became the first county to be named for the father of the country. In town, a lot dedicated for use as a courthouse also included additional lots presented to "His Excellency, General Washington, and Mrs. Washington."

Washington, which is part of the metropolitan Pittsburgh area, has a population of just over 13,600 and is a busy community that serves as county seat for Washington County. With a solid historic core, the town also includes many amenities from shopping to dining. It also has its own symphony orchestra and is only 35 minutes from Pittsburgh. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Washington, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Washington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

