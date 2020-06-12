/
3 bedroom apartments
19 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Washington, PA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
121 W Walnut
121 W Walnut St, Washington, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
3 Bedroom Brand new remodel - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5702064)
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
160 McCarrell Ave
160 Mccarrell Avenue, Washington, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Fabulous Modern rehab with Character! Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances! - TURN KEY, elegantly remodeled beauty 3 minutes from route 70, 5 minutes from route 79, and 6 minutes to Washington Mall, Strabane Square, And Walmart at Trinity
Results within 1 mile of Washington
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
596 Locust Ave
596 Locust Avenue, Washington County, PA
All brick 4 bedroom home in Trinity Schools features main floor bedroom with full bath on main level. Huge 24x15 family room with lots of light. Fully equipped kitchen has new stainless frig and separate dining room off the kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Washington
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
102 Chambers Drive
102 Chambers Dr, Wolfdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
*Custom Built Townhome Offering 1-Level Living By Martik Brothers!* Quality craftsmanship abounds featuring a covered front porch, main level entry, custom eat-in kitchen, boasting granite tops, spacious great room, 1st floor master suite w/walk-in
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1320 Meadowbrook
1320 Meadowbrook Drive, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Newly updated throughout, (1 year ago). Stainless appliances, vinyl oak planking throughout main floor, new carpet upper. Deck and garage floor painted. Built in storage in garage.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
918 Harold Ave
918 Harold Ave, Washington County, PA
What a great property! Located on a quiet dead-end street, this 1/2 duplex has what you are looking for! Level entry, soaring ceilings, open floor plan with neutral decor.
Results within 10 miles of Washington
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1390 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
102 Fulton Road
102 Fulton Rd, Washington County, PA
102 Fulton Road Available 09/01/20 *****Huge 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home FOR RENT Sept 1st in Canonsburg!***** - This house is currently occupied until the end of August. It will be ready for move-in September 1st.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
2064 Majestic Dr
2064 Majestic Drive, Washington County, PA
Available 8/14/20. 4 BR 2.5 Bath Colonial Home. Hardwood floors in entry and formal dining room, large living room with gas fireplace, neutral décor. Open concept eat-in-kitchen with french doors leading to the patio and backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
313 Cricketwood Court
313 Cricketwood Ct, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Three bedroom townhome located in Glencannon, close to I79, Southpointe, Meadows Casino and Racetrack and Tanger Outlet. Community offers pool, pond, basketball court, volleyball, walking trail, playground.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
115 Sandy Brae Dr
115 Sandy Brae Dr, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
LOCATION!! Desirable end unit town home! Ready for immediate occupancy! 3 bedroom/2 full baths/2 half baths! Spacious first floor boasts living room (15x15) with corner gas fireplace * dining room (12x8) with slider doors to access rear deck * fully
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
331 Maple Ridge Dr
331 Maple Ridge Dr, Washington County, PA
HUGE 3 Bedroom END UNIT! WITH NEW PAINT AND NEW CARPETING throughout! PLUS LARGE FINISHED GAMEROOM! LARGE wrap around KITCHEN is fully equipped + Pantry. , Open Living Room, Lovely Dining Room, Large Deck! Master on-suite! BIG CLOSETS.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1021 Coldstream Dr
1021 Coldstream Dr, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
Gorgeous End Unit Townhouse in the desirable Overlook neighborhood located in the heart of South Pointe! Wexford Model with a 4' extension to the entire floor plan, lighting upgrades throughout, 9' ft ceilings and stunning hand-scraped bamboo floors.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
423 Blaine
423 Blaine Avenue, Canonsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Two story home with three bedrooms, covered front porch, neutral carpet and walls, ceiling fans with lights, decorative fireplace in living room, covered back deck and patio. Washer/Dryer hookup. Convenient location to I79, rt19 and South Pointe.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
132 Smith St
132 Smith Street, Canonsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
Eat in kitchen and dining room, large rear deck, large lower level for extra storage space and gameroom, ceramic in kitchen, dr and bath, washer and dryer hookup, 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths, convenient to I79, Rt 19, Southpointe
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
224 Persimmon
224 Persimmon Ln, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Lovely Townhome on Quiet Street in North Strabane/Canonsburg area. Walk to Rear Deck from Dining Area through Sliding Glass Doors. Three Bedrooms and two and one half bathrooms plus Integral Garage. Flat Driveway can also accommodate several cars.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
339 W Pike St
339 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
One level living - 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch home! Off street parking. Large kitchen with eat in area. Hardwood flooring. Huge basement with laundry. Newer Hot water heater, Newer tile and bathrooms redone on lower level 2018.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
2017 Trillium Court
2017 Trillium Ct, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Fabulous End Unit Townhome Situated in the Desirable Concord Green Community, 3 Bedrooms 2.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1049 Bayberry Dr
1049 Bayberry Dr, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Well Maintained 3 Bedroom Townhouse In Weavertown Village*Spacious living room, dining room open to the kitchen with sliding glasas door to the patio*Well designed kitchen featuring hardwood flooring, stainless appliances, CHERRY CABINETS, center
