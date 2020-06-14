121 Apartments for rent in Upper St. Clair, PA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Upper St. Clair renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
31 Units Available
Torrente
2565 Boyce Plaza Rd, Upper St. Clair, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1126 sqft
Experience the best in luxury living with breathtaking creek and woodland views offering plenty of privacy, not often found in apartment living. Our unique Upper St.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
2158 Meadowmont Dr
2158 Meadowmont Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
FABULOUS LARGE 4 BEDROOM HOME LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE MONTCLAIR ESTATES WHICH HAS A SWIMMING POOL TO ENJOY WITH FAMILY & FRIENDS;HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT,THE CENTER HALL LEADS TO A LARGE EAT-IN EQUIPPED KITCHEN W/ A NEW FANTASTIC STAINLESS
Results within 1 mile of Upper St. Clair
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
53 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
3309 Bethel Church Road
3309 Bethel Church Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1911 sqft
4 Bedroom Home located in Bethel Park. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove and eat-in countertop. 1 oversized garage. Private rear patio, Close to everything. 'T' and South Hills Village.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1424 Hastings Crescent
1424 Hastings Crescent, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,770
Wow! Stylish End Enit Town home at Hastings Plan loaded with Designer Upgrades!Smith+ Noble Fabric Roller Blinds throughout. Covered front porch+flexible open floor plan on the main level provides ease in entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Upper St. Clair
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
42 Units Available
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1390 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Whitehall
26 Units Available
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,200
1053 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1015 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
9 Units Available
Park Place of South Park
1700 Patrick Pl, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$815
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1200 sqft
Close to South Park Game Preserve. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans featuring open living-dining space, ample storage and fully equipped kitchens. Tenants' amenities include a swimming pool, laundry and covered picnic area.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
54 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,468
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1135 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5331 Main St Rear
5331 Main Street, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
3 ROOMS AND A BATH ATOP A 2 CAR GARAGE. - Property Id: 297460 FOR RENT BETHEL PARK SMALL APT. ABOVE A 2 CAR GARAGE 3 ROOMS AND A BATH REFRIDGE AND STOVE WASHER AND DRYER ALL REMODELED 2 YEARS AGO $550 PLUS UTIL. $250.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2445 Old Greentree Rd Unit 3A
2445 Old Greentree Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2.5 BR / 2 Bath Condo in Greentree. Katherine Manor is located on the Scott Twp/Mt. Lebanon line. Located 1/4 mile from Scott Town Center. PAT bus service steps from the parking lot.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
340 Academy St Unit 1
340 Academy St, Carnegie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
340 Academy Street Unit 1 is a newly renovated, pet friendly 2 BR apartment in the heart of Carnegie! Nearby transportation systems, bus lines, abundant restaurants, coffee shops and more! Highlights: - Must see renovations and hardwood laminate

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
35 West Main Street 12
35 W Main St, Carnegie, PA
Studio
$695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy and comfortable studio apartment in Carnegie. Convenient to downtown via I-376 and bus line, and is just blocks from the shops and restaurants on Main St.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1134 Tennessee
1134 Tennessee Avenue, Dormont, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1350 sqft
CHARMING FRONT PORCH COLONIAL - Property Id: 264959 IF YOU LOVE CHARM, you'll love this darling 3 bedroom front porch colonial in the family-friendly walking community of Dormont.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
110 Newburn Dr Apt 2
110 Newburn Drive, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
Fabulous 1 bedroom aparment. Convenient to Atria's and public transportation. Walkable neighborhood. Close to Beverly Shoppes and entertainment.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
108 Newburn Dr Apt 7
108 Newburn Dr, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$935
Mt. Lebanon. CLose to the "T". Updated one bedroom and one bathroom apartment.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Beechview
1 Unit Available
1307 Rockland Ave
1307 Rockland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
Welcome to this charming three bedroom brick house located on Rockland Avenue in the South Hills suburb of Pittsburgh in Beechview nearby Dormont.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
614 Audubon Avenue
614 Audubon Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
This rental property has it all! Remodeled from head to toe, enjoy the hardwood floors, newly remodeled kitchen & bathrooms, recessed lighting, finished game room, and so much more! Flat back yard includes a fenced in area for children & pets! The

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
260 SHADOWLAWN AVE
260 Shadowlawn Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
SPACIOUS executive rental available Aug 1 in one of the top 5 school districts in the state as ranked by Pittsburgh Business Times! This location is ideal for your morning commute to most anywhere in the 'burgh! Light & bright throughout with

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
141 Meadowbook circle
141 Meadowbrook Circle, McMurray, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Amazing half acre + lot and located in a great spot on the street for that feeling of seclusion! 2 Car garage makes easy access to kitchen with groceries, mud room between kitchen and garage and also accesses the rear 2 tier deck patio - very

1 of 29

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
Beechview
1 Unit Available
1336 Beechview Avenue
1336 Beechview Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED 5 BEDROOM IN THE HEART OF BEECHVIEW! - This newly renovated 5 bedroom home is located in the heart of Beechview with convenient access to all Downtown Pittsburgh and the South Hills has to offer.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
220 Rock Run Rd
220 Rock Run Road, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Single Family home in Desirable Hiddenbrook Community in Peters Twp.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1235 McNeilly Road
1235 Mcneilly Avenue, Dormont, PA
2 Bedrooms
$890
DARLING 2 Bedroom in DORMONT! - Property Id: 231420 DARLING 2nd Floor Duplex Apartment! Gleaming Hardwood Floors through this spacious Unit. Large Living Room, Huge Eat in Kitchen Fully Equipped with Gas Stove.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
200 Cedar
200 Cedar Blvd, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Impressive Craftsman style home in Mt Lebanon! Very spacious and full of charm, with beautiful hardwood floors, stain glass windows, built ins and more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Upper St. Clair, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Upper St. Clair renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

