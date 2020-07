Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated game room microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

This amazing cape cod is located in the Upper St. Clair School District and the heart of the South Hills! Located on a dead-end road, enjoy your long private driveway to be able to park multiple vehicles! Inside contains beautiful hardwood floors, two updated bathrooms, as well as a finished game room! Enjoy the large deck off the back of the home as well as being minutes from all the South Hills has to offer including the South Hills Village, the Galleria, and Rt. 19!