Upper St. Clair, PA
2341 Southwood Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:27 AM

2341 Southwood Drive

2341 Southwood Drive · (412) 833-5405
Location

2341 Southwood Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Welcome to 2341 Southwood Drive! This beautiful home in USC has it all! This well-maintained home contains beautiful landscaping, a spacious backyard to entertain and play, hardwood throughout, finished game room, as well as many other great features! Located in the heart of USC, you are minutes from all the South Hills has to offer including Rt. 19, South Hills Village Mall, and Sienna of Upper St. Clair! Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Don't miss out on this stunning rental opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2341 Southwood Drive have any available units?
2341 Southwood Drive has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2341 Southwood Drive have?
Some of 2341 Southwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2341 Southwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2341 Southwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2341 Southwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2341 Southwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2341 Southwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2341 Southwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 2341 Southwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2341 Southwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2341 Southwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2341 Southwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2341 Southwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2341 Southwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2341 Southwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2341 Southwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2341 Southwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2341 Southwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
