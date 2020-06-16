Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Welcome to 2341 Southwood Drive! This beautiful home in USC has it all! This well-maintained home contains beautiful landscaping, a spacious backyard to entertain and play, hardwood throughout, finished game room, as well as many other great features! Located in the heart of USC, you are minutes from all the South Hills has to offer including Rt. 19, South Hills Village Mall, and Sienna of Upper St. Clair! Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Don't miss out on this stunning rental opportunity!