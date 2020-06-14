Apartment List
/
PA
/
swissvale
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:07 PM

168 Apartments for rent in Swissvale, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Swissvale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7024 Blackhawk St
7024 Blackhawk Street, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
Updated 3BR/1 Bath in Swisshelm Park/Swissvale! Convenient location nestled between Frick Park and Edgewood! Property Highlights: - New paint throughout -Hardwood floors - Renovated kitchen & bathroom -Separate living room & dining room -Great

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
7322 Whipple St
7322 Whipple Street, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available for immediate occupancy. Completely renovated for rent in Swissvale. All brand new appliance and great location.
Results within 1 mile of Swissvale
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Squirrel Hill South
9 Units Available
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1068 sqft
Near Frick Park and public transportation. This community is also minutes from the university. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lounge area, and a pet-friendly space. Short-term leasing available. Non-smoking community.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Regent Square
1 Unit Available
600 Hampton Ave
600 Hampton Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in Wilkinsburg! On the busline to Downtown and 3 miles from Oakland CMU/Pitt, a great location. Close to Frick Park, with access to biking and hiking trails.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Greater Park Place
1 Unit Available
102 East End Ave
102 East End Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Available Now - Check out our 3D virtual tour!: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BV96Lvgopvf This open 2 bedroom/1 Bath apartment is just waiting to be your next home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Kelly West
1 Unit Available
549 South Trenton Avenue
549 South Trenton Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Trenton Square Townhomes - 549 549 South Trenton Avenue Available 07/04/20 Beautifully Renovated 3BR Townhouse w/Garage & Central Air (Regent Square) - Renovated 3BR townhouse in Regent Square.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
215 E 15th Ave Allegheny County
215 East 15th Avenue, Homestead, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$695
1472 sqft
HOMESTEAD (Pittsburgh): 2-story home with yard garage and more! - 2 story with garage a plus! Hardwood floors. Features 2 bed/1 bath. Walk to schools and shops in the Homestead section of Pittsburgh. Please visit www.arps.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
27 McKelvey
27 Mckelvey Avenue, Edgewood, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
SPACIOUS 2nd FLOOR Apartment with GARAGE - Property Id: 234988 CARPET IS PULLED AND HARDWOOD BEING REFINISHED! IN THIS DARLING 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH WITH GARAGE + BASEMENT.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Regent Square
1 Unit Available
143 Race St
143 Race Street, Edgewood, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Available Now - This amazing 2 Bedroom/1 Bath second-floor apartment sits right down the street from Koenig field in Edgewood.
Results within 5 miles of Swissvale
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
East Liberty
12 Units Available
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,670
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1077 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Shadyside
20 Units Available
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,370
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
East Liberty
4 Units Available
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,413
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit washers, private balconies, and gourmet kitchens. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center, bike storage, and a business center, among other amenities. Located in East Liberty.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Shadyside
9 Units Available
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,370
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
996 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
East Liberty
12 Units Available
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,577
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Squirrel Hill South
8 Units Available
5644 Hempstead Road
5645 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
949 sqft
Community provides garage parking, bike storage and on-site laundry facilities. Units include high-speed internet access, balconies and a full range of appliances. Located in the Squirrel Hill district adjacent to Davis Playground and Hobart Street.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Squirrel Hill South
2 Units Available
Hobart Court
5559 Hobart St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
855 sqft
Community is minutes from Davis Playground and Murray Avenue's shopping. Non-smoking, pet-friendly building with on-site laundry facilities. Apartments have plenty of natural light and large closets. Residents have access to a Resident Portal.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Squirrel Hill South
1 Unit Available
Beacon Commons
5629 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1157 sqft
Situated in the Squirrel Hill District and moments from Davis Playground and The Manor theater, this community provides beautiful landscaping, on-site parking and a pet-friendly environment. Smoke-free apartments with in-unit laundry and beautifully appointed interiors.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Squirrel Hill South
1 Unit Available
Forbes Terrace
5703 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,883
1605 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful courtyard, on-site parking and gorgeous landscaping at this community. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer in-unit laundry and smoke-free living. Property is near Squirrel Hill's shopping district and the Carnegie Library.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Squirrel Hill South
4 Units Available
Wightman Street Apartments
2135 Wightman St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
572 sqft
Close to Magee Field, the Carnegie Museum and Monongahela River, this community offers on-site bike storage, covered parking, laundry facilities in the building. Units have up to four bedrooms and a full range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
S. Negley Avenue
810 S Negley Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
662 sqft
In the heart of the area's universities, near the downtown area, and a short walk from nightlife. Each home offers open living space, ample natural light, and lots of storage. Non-smoking buildings. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Squirrel Hill South
1 Unit Available
Walnut on Wightman
1720 Wightman Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,080
1727 sqft
St. Edmund's Academy, Forbes Avenue and Schenley Drive are convenient to this community. Residents have bike storage and on-site parking at the smoke-free community. Units include balconies/patios, additional storage and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
North Oakland
18 Units Available
Wellington
245 Melwood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$815
301 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
433 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wellington in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
North Oakland
18 Units Available
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,155
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
Shadyside
12 Units Available
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,823
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Swissvale, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Swissvale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Swissvale 3 BedroomsSwissvale Apartments with BalconySwissvale Apartments with Garage
Swissvale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSwissvale Apartments with Parking
Swissvale Dog Friendly ApartmentsSwissvale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PA
Munhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PA
Whitehall, PANew Castle, PAWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PAUniontown, PAEast McKeesport, PAGreensburg, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University