Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

7120 McClure Ave #1

7120 Mcclure Avenue · (412) 512-4099
Location

7120 Mcclure Avenue, Swissvale, PA 15218

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit #1 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,440

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1585 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
Unit #1 Available 08/01/20 Furnished 1st Floor Large Apt -Utilities Included - Property Id: 139767

A FURNISHED, UTILITIES INCLUDED first-floor apt with lots of closet space. Two bedrooms each have a queen-sized bed. The third is furnished as a TV/study room.

Two TVs (one is 37") with cable provided, including HBO and strong Wi-Fi for your computer(s). Utilities are included, except for phone. Spacious 1585 Sq. Feet/147 Sq. Meters.

Silverware/Dishes/Pots/Pans/Towels/Coffee Maker/Can Opener/Toaster/Blender/Microwave ALL provided.

Near grocery store, pharmacy, bank, gym, and restaurants. P71 bus stop to downtown Pittsburgh is within the block and the 61B bus to Sq. Hill and Oakland is .3 miles/.5 km away. Parkway entrance and East Busway nearby. Quick and easy access to local universities (3.5 miles and 5.63 KM from Pitt's Cathedral of Learning. Also, 3 miles/4.8 KM from CMU).

Conveniently located in the East End near Regent Sq./Edgewood and Swisshelm Park/Sq. Hill. Renter just needs to have a phone. Owner pays for gas, electric, Wi-Fi, cable, laundry, water, trash, and sewer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139767
Property Id 139767

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5889791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7120 McClure Ave #1 have any available units?
7120 McClure Ave #1 has a unit available for $1,440 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7120 McClure Ave #1 have?
Some of 7120 McClure Ave #1's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7120 McClure Ave #1 currently offering any rent specials?
7120 McClure Ave #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7120 McClure Ave #1 pet-friendly?
No, 7120 McClure Ave #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Swissvale.
Does 7120 McClure Ave #1 offer parking?
No, 7120 McClure Ave #1 does not offer parking.
Does 7120 McClure Ave #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7120 McClure Ave #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7120 McClure Ave #1 have a pool?
No, 7120 McClure Ave #1 does not have a pool.
Does 7120 McClure Ave #1 have accessible units?
No, 7120 McClure Ave #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7120 McClure Ave #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7120 McClure Ave #1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7120 McClure Ave #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7120 McClure Ave #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
