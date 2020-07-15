7120 McClure Ave #1

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher gym fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym internet access

Unit #1 Available 08/01/20 Furnished 1st Floor Large Apt -Utilities Included - Property Id: 139767



A FURNISHED, UTILITIES INCLUDED first-floor apt with lots of closet space. Two bedrooms each have a queen-sized bed. The third is furnished as a TV/study room.



Two TVs (one is 37") with cable provided, including HBO and strong Wi-Fi for your computer(s). Utilities are included, except for phone. Spacious 1585 Sq. Feet/147 Sq. Meters.



Silverware/Dishes/Pots/Pans/Towels/Coffee Maker/Can Opener/Toaster/Blender/Microwave ALL provided.



Near grocery store, pharmacy, bank, gym, and restaurants. P71 bus stop to downtown Pittsburgh is within the block and the 61B bus to Sq. Hill and Oakland is .3 miles/.5 km away. Parkway entrance and East Busway nearby. Quick and easy access to local universities (3.5 miles and 5.63 KM from Pitt's Cathedral of Learning. Also, 3 miles/4.8 KM from CMU).



Conveniently located in the East End near Regent Sq./Edgewood and Swisshelm Park/Sq. Hill. Renter just needs to have a phone. Owner pays for gas, electric, Wi-Fi, cable, laundry, water, trash, and sewer.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139767

Property Id 139767



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5889791)