Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:36 AM

2208 Hawthorne Avenue

2208 Hawthorne Avenue · (412) 904-1083
Location

2208 Hawthorne Avenue, Swissvale, PA 15218

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2208 Hawthorne Avenue · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very Large Rooms. Three Stories + Finished Basement in Swissvale. - Very Large Rooms. Three Stories + Finished Basement in Swissvale.

Bedrooms are spacious in this unit. Two bedrooms and full bath on the second floor. Third floor is comprised of a bedroom with a small outdoor patio.

Central air!

Beautiful two-level rear deck. Perfect for lounging or hosting.

Rent is $1095/month.

Tenant pays utilities: gas, water, electric. Pets allowed within criteria and deposit. No smoking, please.

Call or text Dan to schedule a tour: 724-316-7159. I am very flexible with my schedule and will work to meet you at your earliest convenience.

Riva Ridge Real Estate Services, Inc.
Rivaridge.biz

(RLNE5640669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Hawthorne Avenue have any available units?
2208 Hawthorne Avenue has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2208 Hawthorne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Hawthorne Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Hawthorne Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2208 Hawthorne Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2208 Hawthorne Avenue offer parking?
No, 2208 Hawthorne Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2208 Hawthorne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 Hawthorne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Hawthorne Avenue have a pool?
No, 2208 Hawthorne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2208 Hawthorne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2208 Hawthorne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 Hawthorne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 Hawthorne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2208 Hawthorne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2208 Hawthorne Avenue has units with air conditioning.
