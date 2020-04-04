2208 Hawthorne Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very Large Rooms. Three Stories + Finished Basement in Swissvale. - Very Large Rooms. Three Stories + Finished Basement in Swissvale.



Bedrooms are spacious in this unit. Two bedrooms and full bath on the second floor. Third floor is comprised of a bedroom with a small outdoor patio.



Central air!



Beautiful two-level rear deck. Perfect for lounging or hosting.



Rent is $1095/month.



Tenant pays utilities: gas, water, electric. Pets allowed within criteria and deposit. No smoking, please.



Call or text Dan to schedule a tour: 724-316-7159. I am very flexible with my schedule and will work to meet you at your earliest convenience.



Riva Ridge Real Estate Services, Inc.

Rivaridge.biz



