192 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in South Park Township, PA
South Park Township in Allegheny County, PA was the site of the Whiskey Rebellion of 1794. And it was not a motley crowd of disgruntled tipplers that the Founding Fathers, George Washington and Alexander Hamilton, were up against. Those were Revolutionary War generals they had to contend with - folks that didn't quite like the idea of taxes on whiskey they were distilling at home.
Two things mark South Park Township as special. A huge 3,000-acre eponymously named park is the pride of this town. And South Park enjoys the reputation of being one of the safest cities in Pennsylvania. It enjoys a crime index rating better than that of 95 percent of the cities in America. Jefferson Hills lies 3.7 miles to the east. Pittsburgh, the City of Bridges, is a 23-minute car ride away; that's an enticing prospect for anyone considering a home for rent in South Park -- you're close to some of the best avenues for play, entertainment, nightlife, and of course sport and great food. There's more good news, South Park Township's economy is on a firm footing and over the next decade jobs are projected to grow at nearly 36 percent per annum. The average one-way commute time in the city is approximately 35 minutes. See more
Finding an apartment in South Park Township that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.