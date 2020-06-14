192 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in South Park Township, PA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in South Park Township that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium f... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Park Place of South Park
1700 Patrick Pl, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$810
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1200 sqft
Close to South Park Game Preserve. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans featuring open living-dining space, ample storage and fully equipped kitchens. Tenants' amenities include a swimming pool, laundry and covered picnic area.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
31 Units Available
Lindenbrooke
600 Royal Dr, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$760
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
953 sqft
With manicured lawns and carefully planned landscaping to greet you, expect something extraordinary at our Apartment Excellence and Best of the Best award winning community. Here, you'll find city conveniences with the serenity of country living.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:09am
Baldwin
49 Units Available
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$605
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
721 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5649 Library Road
5649 Library Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1545 sqft
5649 Library Road Available 07/15/20 BETHEL PARK HOUSE YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR!!! - WOW.. Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom in Bethel Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:04am
Clairton
24 Units Available
Heritage Hills
1250 Village Green Dr, Jefferson Hills, PA
2 Bedrooms
$810
1045 sqft
Leave the city behind and come home to our Apartment Excellence Award winning community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Whitehall
26 Units Available
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,200
1053 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1015 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
53 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
3309 Bethel Church Road
3309 Bethel Church Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1911 sqft
4 Bedroom Home located in Bethel Park. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove and eat-in countertop. 1 oversized garage. Private rear patio, Close to everything. 'T' and South Hills Village.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1134 Tennessee
1134 Tennessee Avenue, Dormont, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1350 sqft
CHARMING FRONT PORCH COLONIAL - Property Id: 264959 IF YOU LOVE CHARM, you'll love this darling 3 bedroom front porch colonial in the family-friendly walking community of Dormont.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brookline
1 Unit Available
751 Gallion Ave
751 Gallion Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
751 Gallion Ave Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/ 1 Bath in Brookline! - Available Aug 5th! Description: This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home is waiting for the perfect tenant! Very clean and easy to maintain.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brookline
1 Unit Available
1040 Brookline Blvd
1040 Brookline Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1040 Brookline Blvd Available 07/01/20 Brookline BLVD - Superb 2 bedroom apt right on Brookline blvd steps away from Las Palmas Tacos. Hanks hot dogs, public transportation and more.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3582 South Park Road
3582 South Park Road, Bethel Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
3582 South Park Road Available 08/03/20 Bethel Park - 3 Bedroom Home - South Park Road - Pet Friendly - Bethel Park - This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home is in a great location on South Park Road. Large backyard with fire pit.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5331 Main St Rear
5331 Main Street, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
3 ROOMS AND A BATH ATOP A 2 CAR GARAGE. - Property Id: 297460 FOR RENT BETHEL PARK SMALL APT. ABOVE A 2 CAR GARAGE 3 ROOMS AND A BATH REFRIDGE AND STOVE WASHER AND DRYER ALL REMODELED 2 YEARS AGO $550 PLUS UTIL. $250.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carrick
1 Unit Available
2315 Athena St
2315 Athena Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 BR / 2 Bath Townhouse in Carrick! Great Location! 15 Minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh! Property Highlights: - Hardwood floors - Central Air - Off-street parking with attached garage - First floor has garage and bathroom - Second floor has

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
341 Murrays Ln
341 Murrays Lane, Castle Shannon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1350 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Townhouse Updated. Location.Bright. Spacious - Property Id: 293014 Quiet Bright Townhouse - Updated Spacious End Unit. Close to Transportation/Downtown. Mb Has Master Bath & Walk-In Closet. 3 Bedrooms & Totally Updated 3 Baths.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carrick
1 Unit Available
2291 Valera Avenue
2291 Valera Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1481 sqft
3 BEDROOM GEM IN CARRICK!!! - MUST HAVE 3 BEDROOM - WOW - Huge completely updated 3 bedroom GEM in Carrick. Just 5 minutes from the bus stop and close to downtown.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4459 4th St
4459 4th Street, Bethel Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 BR / 1 Bath Duplex located in Bethal Park! Beautiful, updated duplex unit located within a block from the Washington Junction stop and located within the esteemed Bethel Park school district.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whitehall
1 Unit Available
4443 Clairton Boulevard
4443 Clairton Boulevard, Whitehall, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
4443 Clairton Boulevard Available 06/21/20 Spacious Three Bedroom in Baldwin-Whitehall School District - Three (3) bedroom, 1 bath single family home near South Hills Country Club.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Overbrook
1 Unit Available
2356 Groveland St.
2356 Groveland Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$995
1332 sqft
4 Bedroom/1 Bath Available in Overbrook! - Available: JUNE 5th! Description: Come check out this 4 bedroom 1 bath home today! Very clean and spacious with modern feature s throughout for comfortable living.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Carrick
1 Unit Available
336 Redwood Street
336 Redwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,075
1426 sqft
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Pleasant Hills
1 Unit Available
137 Melvin Drive
137 Melvin Drive, West Mifflin, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1368 sqft
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
614 Audubon Avenue
614 Audubon Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
This rental property has it all! Remodeled from head to toe, enjoy the hardwood floors, newly remodeled kitchen & bathrooms, recessed lighting, finished game room, and so much more! Flat back yard includes a fenced in area for children & pets! The

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
278 Quail Run
278 Quail Run Rd, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1000 sqft
UPDATED! 2 Bed Townhouse in PETERS TOWNSHIP - Property Id: 20043 UPDATED 2 BED TOWN Peters Township - Quail Run $1049.

1 of 40

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
422 Jacobson Dr
422 Jacobson Drive, Brentwood, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
Available 06/01/20 Renovated 2 BR/ 2 Bath in Brentwood.
City Guide for South Park Township, PA

South Park Township in Allegheny County, PA was the site of the Whiskey Rebellion of 1794. And it was not a motley crowd of disgruntled tipplers that the Founding Fathers, George Washington and Alexander Hamilton, were up against. Those were Revolutionary War generals they had to contend with - folks that didn't quite like the idea of taxes on whiskey they were distilling at home.

Two things mark South Park Township as special. A huge 3,000-acre eponymously named park is the pride of this town. And South Park enjoys the reputation of being one of the safest cities in Pennsylvania. It enjoys a crime index rating better than that of 95 percent of the cities in America. Jefferson Hills lies 3.7 miles to the east. Pittsburgh, the City of Bridges, is a 23-minute car ride away; that's an enticing prospect for anyone considering a home for rent in South Park -- you're close to some of the best avenues for play, entertainment, nightlife, and of course sport and great food. There's more good news, South Park Township's economy is on a firm footing and over the next decade jobs are projected to grow at nearly 36 percent per annum. The average one-way commute time in the city is approximately 35 minutes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in South Park Township, PA

Finding an apartment in South Park Township that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

