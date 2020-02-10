402 Ridgeview Rd - Dai

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry

This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms (1 master BR and 2 BRs that each have a bunk/futon bed and a twin bed)....sleeping 8 very comfortably.... although theres always extra room on the large comfy couches or lush chaise lounge for extra guests. It includes a bright, fully-equipped kitchen and full laundry facilities. This wonderful, fully-furnished mountain abode showcases a beautiful gas fireplace in the living room, whichis right off of the front deck. A favorite place to unwind is the open, step-down family room that includes a warm, rustic gas-burning stove. Its large windows are perfect for watching the abundant bird and wildlife from. There are also skylights in almost every room filling the home with warm natural light.This home is ideal for couples, families or small groups, with an abundance of local activities for all ages! Go for a casual bike ride on our private scenic road...or quad/snow mobile on the many trails. Relax with a bowl of popcorn and your favorite movie in front of the fireplace. Take a stroll in the woods out back.....sit on the covered sun porch or one of our two open decks...listen to the birds sing....watch the deer graze....read a book or just enjoy the peace and quiet. Weekly rate: $850/week or Daily rates: $125/weeknight and $150/weekend nightiP