Somerset County, PA
402 Ridgeview Rd - Dai
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:12 PM

402 Ridgeview Rd - Dai

402 Ridgeview Rd · (201) 845-7300
Location

402 Ridgeview Rd, Somerset County, PA 15531

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
clubhouse
fireplace
furnished
range
This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms (1 master BR and 2 BRs that each have a bunk/futon bed and a twin bed)....sleeping 8 very comfortably.... although theres always extra room on the large comfy couches or lush chaise lounge for extra guests. It includes a bright, fully-equipped kitchen and full laundry facilities. This wonderful, fully-furnished mountain abode showcases a beautiful gas fireplace in the living room, whichis right off of the front deck. A favorite place to unwind is the open, step-down family room that includes a warm, rustic gas-burning stove. Its large windows are perfect for watching the abundant bird and wildlife from. There are also skylights in almost every room filling the home with warm natural light.This home is ideal for couples, families or small groups, with an abundance of local activities for all ages! Go for a casual bike ride on our private scenic road...or quad/snow mobile on the many trails. Relax with a bowl of popcorn and your favorite movie in front of the fireplace. Take a stroll in the woods out back.....sit on the covered sun porch or one of our two open decks...listen to the birds sing....watch the deer graze....read a book or just enjoy the peace and quiet. Weekly rate: $850/week or Daily rates: $125/weeknight and $150/weekend nightiP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Ridgeview Rd - Dai have any available units?
402 Ridgeview Rd - Dai has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 402 Ridgeview Rd - Dai have?
Some of 402 Ridgeview Rd - Dai's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Ridgeview Rd - Dai currently offering any rent specials?
402 Ridgeview Rd - Dai is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Ridgeview Rd - Dai pet-friendly?
No, 402 Ridgeview Rd - Dai is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerset County.
Does 402 Ridgeview Rd - Dai offer parking?
No, 402 Ridgeview Rd - Dai does not offer parking.
Does 402 Ridgeview Rd - Dai have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Ridgeview Rd - Dai does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Ridgeview Rd - Dai have a pool?
No, 402 Ridgeview Rd - Dai does not have a pool.
Does 402 Ridgeview Rd - Dai have accessible units?
No, 402 Ridgeview Rd - Dai does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Ridgeview Rd - Dai have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 Ridgeview Rd - Dai does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Ridgeview Rd - Dai have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 Ridgeview Rd - Dai does not have units with air conditioning.
