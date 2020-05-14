616 March St

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home in Reading - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath is located in Shillington, PA. It is located on a quiet street, close to shopping centers and restaurants. It features are large livingroom with hardwood floors. Off-street parking in the rear of the property. Central air throughout the entire house. A large back yard for those family picnics.



To Schedule a showing please either:

schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent

or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.



To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.



Utilities included in the lease: None

Utilities paid by Tenant: Gas Heat, Electricity, Water, Sewer, Trash

Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher



Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant

Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant

Sorry NO PETS ALLOWED



Free online rent payments.

1st-month rent is due at signing.

1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.

Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.



Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5732905)