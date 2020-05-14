616 March St

Amenities
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home in Reading - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath is located in Shillington, PA. It is located on a quiet street, close to shopping centers and restaurants. It features are large livingroom with hardwood floors. Off-street parking in the rear of the property. Central air throughout the entire house. A large back yard for those family picnics.
To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.
Utilities included in the lease: None
Utilities paid by Tenant: Gas Heat, Electricity, Water, Sewer, Trash
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant
Sorry NO PETS ALLOWED
Free online rent payments.
1st-month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.
