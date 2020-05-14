All apartments in Shillington
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

616 March St

616 March Street · (717) 220-0201
Location

616 March Street, Shillington, PA 19607
Shillington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 616 March St · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home in Reading - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath is located in Shillington, PA. It is located on a quiet street, close to shopping centers and restaurants. It features are large livingroom with hardwood floors. Off-street parking in the rear of the property. Central air throughout the entire house. A large back yard for those family picnics.

To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.

Utilities included in the lease: None
Utilities paid by Tenant: Gas Heat, Electricity, Water, Sewer, Trash
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher

Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant
Sorry NO PETS ALLOWED

Free online rent payments.
1st-month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5732905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

