All apartments in Sharon
Find more places like 118 Wengler Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sharon, PA
/
118 Wengler Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:38 PM

118 Wengler Avenue

118 Wengler Avenue · (724) 847-2728
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

118 Wengler Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Plenty of room in this traditional home near Sharon Hospital. Living room and dining room with laminate wood flooring. Giant eat-in kitchen with island. Tenant provides appliances. Includes dishwasher. Small room off kitchen with bay window could be mud room or area for plants. Upstairs features three large bedrooms, bathroom, and walk in storage closet. Basement offers laundry hook-ups, work bench, and storage. Covered front porch, nice deck in the back, and shady back yard. Renters insurance required.
https://youtu.be/bX9Ze13kGTI
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=593321381595092
PLEASE BE SURE TO VISIT OUR WEBSITE, which features: online applications, video tours, property listings, prices, pictures and locations @ www.RentWithPremier.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Wengler Avenue have any available units?
118 Wengler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sharon, PA.
What amenities does 118 Wengler Avenue have?
Some of 118 Wengler Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Wengler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
118 Wengler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Wengler Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 118 Wengler Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sharon.
Does 118 Wengler Avenue offer parking?
No, 118 Wengler Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 118 Wengler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Wengler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Wengler Avenue have a pool?
No, 118 Wengler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 118 Wengler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 118 Wengler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Wengler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Wengler Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Wengler Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Wengler Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 118 Wengler Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Niles, OHFernway, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PA
New Castle, PAGirard, OHAmbridge, PAYoungstown, OH
Warren, OHAustintown, OHBoardman, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Robert Morris University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity