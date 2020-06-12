118 Wengler Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities

Plenty of room in this traditional home near Sharon Hospital. Living room and dining room with laminate wood flooring. Giant eat-in kitchen with island. Tenant provides appliances. Includes dishwasher. Small room off kitchen with bay window could be mud room or area for plants. Upstairs features three large bedrooms, bathroom, and walk in storage closet. Basement offers laundry hook-ups, work bench, and storage. Covered front porch, nice deck in the back, and shady back yard. Renters insurance required.

https://youtu.be/bX9Ze13kGTI

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=593321381595092

PLEASE BE SURE TO VISIT OUR WEBSITE, which features: online applications, video tours, property listings, prices, pictures and locations @ www.RentWithPremier.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.