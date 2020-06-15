933 Richmont Street

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 This is a gorgeous, spacious off-campus house, located within walking distance (12 minute walk, 3 minute drive) to Marywood University and in close proximity to Geisinger hospital (1.8 miles). This home features an electric code lock, open floor plan with spacious bedrooms, hardwood floors, washer/dryer in the basement, air conditioning, a dishwasher, and street parking. Though this home has 3 bedrooms, there is potential room for a 4th. This is a beautiful choice for student housing and has loads of space so that you'll always have some peace and quiet!



This unit is managed by NJF Management LLC.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/933-richmont-st-scranton-pa-18509-usa/295bf1bf-1d40-4ee3-95fd-930711129b68



