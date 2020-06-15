All apartments in Scranton
933 Richmont Street

933 Richmont Street · (855) 351-0683
Location

933 Richmont Street, Scranton, PA 18509
Greenridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1350 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 This is a gorgeous, spacious off-campus house, located within walking distance (12 minute walk, 3 minute drive) to Marywood University and in close proximity to Geisinger hospital (1.8 miles). This home features an electric code lock, open floor plan with spacious bedrooms, hardwood floors, washer/dryer in the basement, air conditioning, a dishwasher, and street parking. Though this home has 3 bedrooms, there is potential room for a 4th. This is a beautiful choice for student housing and has loads of space so that you'll always have some peace and quiet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 Richmont Street have any available units?
933 Richmont Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 933 Richmont Street have?
Some of 933 Richmont Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 Richmont Street currently offering any rent specials?
933 Richmont Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 Richmont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 933 Richmont Street is pet friendly.
Does 933 Richmont Street offer parking?
No, 933 Richmont Street does not offer parking.
Does 933 Richmont Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 933 Richmont Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 Richmont Street have a pool?
No, 933 Richmont Street does not have a pool.
Does 933 Richmont Street have accessible units?
No, 933 Richmont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 933 Richmont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 Richmont Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 933 Richmont Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 933 Richmont Street has units with air conditioning.
