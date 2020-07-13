9 Apartments for rent in Reading, PA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated May 19 at 12:16pm
33 Units Available
Lorane
Exeter Village
200 Eastwick Dr, Reading, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1323 sqft
Near I-176, Downtown Reading and the Turnpike. Apartments feature private patios, eat-in kitchens, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a car care center, cardio fitness center, playground and pool.
Results within 1 mile of Reading

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
West Reading
212 PLAYGROUND DRIVE
212 Playground Drive, West Reading, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1120 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in the heart of West Reading within the Wyomissing Area School District. Located on a quiet street with ample parking.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
West Reading
351 LINDEN LANE
351 Linden Lane, West Reading, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1120 sqft
Recently renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath in West Reading. Off street parking and one car garage is a plus. Walking distance to the Reading Hospital, Reading Museum and Penn Ave. Washer/Dryer and refrigerator included in the rental

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Shillington
616 March St
616 March Street, Shillington, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1176 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home in Reading - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath is located in Shillington, PA. It is located on a quiet street, close to shopping centers and restaurants. It features are large livingroom with hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Reading
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Lincoln Park
1342 W Wyomissing Blvd, West Lawn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
949 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers an onsite daycare, gym and courtyard. Apartments have walk-in closets and in-unit laundry in every home. Residents are also just minutes from Weis Markets.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
84 Maple Grove Road
84 Maple Grove Road, Berks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Check out this charming and well maintained 3 bedroom ranch home located in desirable neighborhood ! Features include hardwood floors throughout, central a/c, off st.
Results within 10 miles of Reading

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
144 MAIN ST
144 Main St, Shoemakersville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
144 MAIN ST Available 09/01/20 144 MAIN STREET, SHOEMAKERSVILLE - Welcome Home! This 3-Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Townhome is located in Shoemakersville, Berks County. Off-Street parking and washer/dryer hook-ups are available.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
154 E MAIN STREET
154 East Main Street, Adamstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
6403 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in quiet Adamstown. Large kitchen and bathroom. First floor laundry with washer and dryer. Unfinished basement for storage. Off street parking. Short walk to the park, easy access to 222. Tenant pays heat and electric.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3374 HAY CREEK ROAD
3374 Haycreek Road, Berks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1660 sqft
Nicely updated, semi-detached home in the village of Geigertown! Highlights include new kitchen cabinetry, SS appliances, flooring, carpeting, updated bathrooms, plumbing and electrical.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Reading, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Reading apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

