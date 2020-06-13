Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

12 Apartments for rent in Quakertown, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13
Quakertown
1 Unit Available
216 JEFFERSON COURT
216 Jefferson Court, Quakertown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1442 sqft
Great opportunity to rent a home that is updated Throughout in Quakertown Borough! This lovely three bedroom Town Home is Move In Ready with New Carpet being Installed, Freshly Painted, Updated Bathrooms & Kitchen with Beautiful Granite
Results within 1 mile of Quakertown

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1111 SCHOOL HOUSE LANE
1111 School House Ln, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1696 sqft
Stone front Twin Home in good condition with fenced rear yard, deck and above ground pool. Electric heat pump with central air conditioning. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of natural lighting, many custom features and upgrades.
Results within 5 miles of Quakertown

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
322 N 7th St
322 North 7th Street, Perkasie, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
1700 sqft
Large and lovely this 5 bed/1 bathroom multi level unit includes a 3rd floor loft. First floor private entrance, main floor is second floor. In unit w/d hookup, w to w carpet and laminates in kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Quakertown
Last updated June 13
South Bethlehem
7 Units Available
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.
Last updated June 13
$
15 Units Available
Heritage Greene
807 Ridgeview Ct, Sellersville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
1691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1768 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in 27 acres of rolling countryside, this development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Amenities include open floor plans, nine-foot ceilings, gas fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and more.
Last updated June 13
$
21 Units Available
Heritage Orchard Hill
1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1742 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2347 sqft
Offering luxury living in a quiet neighborhood, this complex has a variety of amenities like open floor plans, finished basements, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
870 Main Street
870 Main Street, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
2265 sqft
This 3BR, 3.5BA updater twin gives you plenty of space 2265 sq. ft and low maintenance living. The main floor features an open floor plan, crown moulding, custom moulding, custom blinds. A dining room, powder room and coat closet on the main floor.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2920 CENTER STREET
2920 Center Street, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1488 sqft
Follow this private driveway to this spacious 2 bedroom, with vast upstairs space for art/exercise room and private entrance for possible office space.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1984 Mattis Street
1984 Mattis Street, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1263 sqft
Refined style, convenience of location and way of life. This Society Hill first floor rental has been stunningly remodeled with a perfectly balanced color palette and high end finishes.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
997 CAMP ROAD
997 Camp Road, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3430 sqft
Surrounded by approximately 25 acres along the East Branch of the Perkiomen Creek this nicely secluded, rarely offered single family home rental is perfect for nature lovers.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
116 S MAIN STREET
116 S Main St, Telford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1042 sqft
This is not your average rental property. Several recent upgrades are on display in this beautiful two bedroom home on Main Street in Telford. The family room/home office could also be used as a 3rd bedroom.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
865 EVERGREEN CIRCLE
865 Evergreen Circle, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1490 sqft
Forrest View townhouse, in Soudertown school district with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath that backs to Franconia Park available July 15th. This large townhome in the Forrest View Community has newer floors, and was recently renovated.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Quakertown, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Quakertown renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

