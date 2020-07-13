Rent Calculator
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:40 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
500 Milltown Rd - 9 (507)
500 Milltown Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
500 Milltown Road, Plum, PA 15068
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Kellywood Manor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 500 Milltown Rd - 9 (507) have any available units?
500 Milltown Rd - 9 (507) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plum, PA
.
Is 500 Milltown Rd - 9 (507) currently offering any rent specials?
500 Milltown Rd - 9 (507) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Milltown Rd - 9 (507) pet-friendly?
No, 500 Milltown Rd - 9 (507) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plum
.
Does 500 Milltown Rd - 9 (507) offer parking?
No, 500 Milltown Rd - 9 (507) does not offer parking.
Does 500 Milltown Rd - 9 (507) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Milltown Rd - 9 (507) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Milltown Rd - 9 (507) have a pool?
No, 500 Milltown Rd - 9 (507) does not have a pool.
Does 500 Milltown Rd - 9 (507) have accessible units?
No, 500 Milltown Rd - 9 (507) does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Milltown Rd - 9 (507) have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Milltown Rd - 9 (507) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Milltown Rd - 9 (507) have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Milltown Rd - 9 (507) does not have units with air conditioning.
