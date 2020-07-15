Apartment List
/
PA
/
pittston
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

17 Apartments for rent in Pittston, PA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Pittston
166 Tompkins Street
166 Tompkins Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
1500 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom apartment with key-less entry. Ductless A/C, apartment is very chic and modern. All separate utilities. Shared back yard and deck. Front porch area. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Results within 1 mile of Pittston

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5 Fiore Ct
5 Fiore Court, Duryea, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1377 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Sunita Arora (570) 510-5840: This 3 bedroom townhome is located in a gated community. Forest Heights offers; walking trails, a club house, a built-in pool as well as maintenance free living.
Results within 5 miles of Pittston

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
721 S Main St
721 South Main Street, Old Forge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
2200 sqft
Listed by Coldwell Banker Town & Country Properties Moscow (570) 842-9531, HEATHER L KISHEL (570) 842-9531: Charming spacious 3 bedroom rental in the heart of the Pizza Capital of Old Forgeyou can walk to stores school and restaurants.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Dupont
244 EVERHART ST
244 Everhart St, Dupont, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1250 sqft
Listed by NASSER REAL ESTATE, INC. (570) 342-4115, Tara Roche Nardone (570) 499-0306: Immaculate 2 Bedroom 1 Full Bath located in the Dupont Borough, Pittston School District. Quiet Neighborhood. Unit comes with 2 designated parking spots.

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
80 Marimar St
80 Marimar, Old Forge, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
Listed by The Hub Real Estate Group LLC (570) 489-2563, Pat Rogan (570) 906-4344: Phase III Apartments now leasing! Pictures shown are from a previous phase. New Apartments will be very similar in style.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
600 Milwaukee Ave
600 Milwaukee Avenue, Old Forge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3000 sqft
Listed by The Hub Real Estate Group LLC (570) 489-2563, Pat Rogan (570) 906-4344: Giant end unit town home available in Maple Leaf Village! This is an upscale luxury town home community located in Old Forge, Pennsylvania.
Results within 10 miles of Pittston

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
147 S Walnut Street
147 South Walnut Street, Luzerne County, PA
Studio
$1,350
2000 sqft
Beautiful 1/2 double -Ultra modern kitchen - marble counter tops - open concept - 3 BR - 3 Bathrooms - Front porch - new back deck -nice yard - quiet location -Credit report and background check required. No smoking - no pets.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
316-322 Taylor Avenue - BM
316 Taylor Ave, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
747 sqft
Students & Professionals welcome Renovated, Steps from Campus and Hospital All utilities included except cooking gas and electric

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Scranton
529 Bogart Ct # 203
529 Bogart Pl, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1083 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: An incredible lifestyle, 1 bedroom unit features hardwood floors, custom kitchen cabinets with granite counters, GE Profile Stainless appliances, central AC, balcony

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1106 Tennyson Close
1106 Tennyson Close, Moosic, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2800 sqft
High end home located just minutes from the City of Scranton! It is a fantastic 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home that offers just about anything you could want. This home is minutes away from shopping and entertainment.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Wilkes-Barre
41 Stanley Street, Single Family Home
41 Stanley Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
7 Bedrooms
$1,500
6000 sqft
This beautiful, over-sized house will be available in July! Please note - This house is actively being remodeled. New photos will be uploaded soon! This a MASSIVE 6,000 square-foot single house with 7 bedrooms, 2.5 baths.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Wilkes-Barre
253 Park Avenue, Single Family Home
253 Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
This charming house will be available July 1, 2020! This a 3 bedroom, 2 bath single house in a quiet neighborhood of Wilkes-Barre.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
1320 Linden St
1320 Linden Street, Scranton, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2160 sqft
Listed by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Preferred Properties (570) 585-1500, Tiffany Lee Ammons (570) 780-5998: Cozy 5 bedroom 2 full bath Row home located across the street from Scranton University dorms.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
622 N Main Apt. 3
622 South Main Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, ROBERT REDGIL (570) 561-3868: Modern second floor 2 bedroom apartment located near downtown Scranton ,commercial West Scranton area. and expressway.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
1412 Linden St
1412 Linden Street, Scranton, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1764 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: GREAT FOR STUDENT HOUSING! Renovated located in the heart of University of Scranton, Geisinger Medical School and Geisinger Community Medical Center Hospital.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
1614 Linden St
1614 Linden Street, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2600 sqft
Listed by C21 Jack Ruddy Real Estate (570) 344-6724, Aaron Pierce (570) 507-0566: Completely renovated and Modernized 2nd and 3rd floor apartment that's great for students with 4 beds, 2 full bath.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
316 North Fillmore Avenue
316 North Filmore Avenue, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms! Super hard to find a large house for rent. Ready for an immediate move in. Applianced with refrigerator, stove, washer, dryer, and dishwasher. Tenants pays: gas, electric, water, and sewer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Pittston, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pittston renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Pittston 3 BedroomsPittston Apartments with Balconies
Pittston Apartments with ParkingPittston Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Pittston Dog Friendly ApartmentsPittston Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Allentown, PAWilkes-Barre, PABloomsburg, PABangor, PA
Dunmore, PAScranton, PAEast Stroudsburg, PA
Pen Argyl, PAKingston, PASummit Hill, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Muhlenberg College