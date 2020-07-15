Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

10 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pittston, PA

Finding an apartment in Pittston that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Pittston
71 North Main Street
71 North Main Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
Semi Modern 1.5 BR on Main Street available in August! This a beautiful upgraded one bedroom w/ office apartment in Pittston - across the street from Geisinger Medical and just off the highway.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Pittston
71 North Main Street, Suite 1-A
71 South Main Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$825
700 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, UPGRADED 1BR SUITE - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1! This a beautiful upgraded one bedroom apartment in Pittston - across the street from Geisinger Medical and just off the highway.
Results within 10 miles of Pittston

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
535 Monroe Avenue
535 Monroe Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
This modern open space apartment is available for rent on July 14th 2020! If you're looking for a beautiful, stress-free, spacious apartment within walking distance to major hospitals and universities in Scranton, look no further.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Wilkes-Barre
155 West River Street, Suite F-2
155 W River St, Wilkes-Barre, PA
1 Bedroom
$785
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful apartment will be available in July! This is a one bed, one full bath suite in Wilkes-Barre.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Wilkes-Barre
41 Stanley Street, Single Family Home
41 Stanley Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
7 Bedrooms
$1,500
6000 sqft
This beautiful, over-sized house will be available in July! Please note - This house is actively being remodeled. New photos will be uploaded soon! This a MASSIVE 6,000 square-foot single house with 7 bedrooms, 2.5 baths.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Wilkes-Barre
253 Park Avenue, Single Family Home
253 Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
This charming house will be available July 1, 2020! This a 3 bedroom, 2 bath single house in a quiet neighborhood of Wilkes-Barre.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
1210 Hampton St
1210 Hampton Street, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1800 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Margaret Hennemuth (570) 587-7000: Newly renovated 4 bedroom apartment with fresh paint, flooring & bathrooms. Open floor plan in Living/dining room. Owner will consider pets with an additional $50.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
150 South Sumner Avenue, Rear House
150 South Sumner Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
This beautiful home will be available in August! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath rear unit in Scranton! Features: ° Spacious eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, stove and large microwave ° Three bedrooms with closets ° Two bathrooms ° Laundry room with

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
827 N Main Ave, 1st Floor
827 North Main Avenue, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
650 sqft
Large 1 bedroom apartment with gas stove & refrigerator. Washer & dryer hook ups. Tenants pay: gas, electric, water & sewer. 1st floor unit. Pets allowed with pet fees.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
1607 Mulberry Street - 1
1607 Mulberry Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1204 sqft
1st Floor apartment with 3 bedrooms & 1 bath. Hardwood floors through out. Applianced with refrigerator & stove. Can accomodate a quick move in. Shared back yard, and will accept 1 cat only - no dogs.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Pittston, PA

Finding an apartment in Pittston that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

