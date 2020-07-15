/
3 bedroom apartments
22 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pittston, PA
Pittston
74 William St
74 William St, Pittston, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2130 sqft
Price Drop! Exclusive Property Near Downtown - Property Id: 93698 Terms: *Discounted rent! $1,400 if paid on or before the 1st of each month w/ 2 yr lease agreement.
Pittston
154 Parsonage St
154 Parsonage Street, Pittston, PA
3 Bedrooms
$825
1500 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Jason Heimrich (856) 469-1195: 3 bed 1 bath. Tenant pays all utilities. Half double.
Results within 1 mile of Pittston
5 Fiore Ct
5 Fiore Court, Duryea, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1377 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Sunita Arora (570) 510-5840: This 3 bedroom townhome is located in a gated community. Forest Heights offers; walking trails, a club house, a built-in pool as well as maintenance free living.
Results within 5 miles of Pittston
721 S Main St
721 South Main Street, Old Forge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
2200 sqft
Listed by Coldwell Banker Town & Country Properties Moscow (570) 842-9531, HEATHER L KISHEL (570) 842-9531: Charming spacious 3 bedroom rental in the heart of the Pizza Capital of Old Forgeyou can walk to stores school and restaurants.
Forty Fort
1439 Wyoming Ave
1439 Wyoming Avenue, Forty Fort, PA
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: Totally updated second floor apartment on Wyoming Ave Forty Fort.
600 Milwaukee Ave
600 Milwaukee Avenue, Old Forge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3000 sqft
Listed by The Hub Real Estate Group LLC (570) 489-2563, Pat Rogan (570) 906-4344: Giant end unit town home available in Maple Leaf Village! This is an upscale luxury town home community located in Old Forge, Pennsylvania.
Results within 10 miles of Pittston
Hill Section
535 Monroe Avenue
535 Monroe Avenue, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
This modern open space apartment is available for rent on July 14th 2020! If you're looking for a beautiful, stress-free, spacious apartment within walking distance to major hospitals and universities in Scranton, look no further.
1106 Tennyson Close
1106 Tennyson Close, Moosic, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2800 sqft
High end home located just minutes from the City of Scranton! It is a fantastic 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home that offers just about anything you could want. This home is minutes away from shopping and entertainment.
Hyde Park
1011 Scranton St
1011 Scranton Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
5120 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: Beautiful updated 3 bedroom apartment close to downtown.
Hill Section
321 Taylor Avenue
321 Taylor Avenue, Scranton, PA
4 beds, 1 bath.
Wilkes-Barre
253 Park Avenue, Single Family Home
253 Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
This charming house will be available July 1, 2020! This a 3 bedroom, 2 bath single house in a quiet neighborhood of Wilkes-Barre.
Hyde Park
1210 Hampton St
1210 Hampton Street, Scranton, PA
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Margaret Hennemuth (570) 587-7000: Newly renovated 4 bedroom apartment with fresh paint, flooring & bathrooms. Open floor plan in Living/dining room. Owner will consider pets with an additional $50.
Hill Section
1320 Linden St
1320 Linden Street, Scranton, PA
Listed by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Preferred Properties (570) 585-1500, Tiffany Lee Ammons (570) 780-5998: Cozy 5 bedroom 2 full bath Row home located across the street from Scranton University dorms.
South Side
722 Moosic Street
722 Moosic Street, Scranton, PA
Available 06/01/20 Don't fear!! This home will be ready to move in on June 1st.
Kingston
4 Mott Ave
4 Mott Ave, Kingston, PA
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Bonnie Borgna-Kiehart (570) 650-4172:
Hill Section
1412 Linden St
1412 Linden Street, Scranton, PA
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: GREAT FOR STUDENT HOUSING! Renovated located in the heart of University of Scranton, Geisinger Medical School and Geisinger Community Medical Center Hospital.
West Mountain
18 Fawnwood Dr
18 Fawnwood Drive, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2106 sqft
Listed by Ruddy Realty (570) 282-4463, Sylvia Flesher (570) 362-3020: No pets ,no smoking ,some newer carpeting, sliders in basement to rear yard. Available January 1, 2020.
Hyde Park
150 South Sumner Avenue, Rear House
150 South Sumner Avenue, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
This beautiful home will be available in August! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath rear unit in Scranton! Features: ° Spacious eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, stove and large microwave ° Three bedrooms with closets ° Two bathrooms ° Laundry room with
South Side
1023 Birch St
1023 Birch Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1416 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Ann M Devereaux (570) 212-2038: NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL SEPT. 1! Lovely updated ranch home in upper South Scranton neighborhood. Updated kitchen and full bath Laundry on main floor.
Hill Section
1614 Linden St
1614 Linden Street, Scranton, PA
Listed by C21 Jack Ruddy Real Estate (570) 344-6724, Aaron Pierce (570) 507-0566: Completely renovated and Modernized 2nd and 3rd floor apartment that's great for students with 4 beds, 2 full bath.
Hyde Park
316 North Fillmore Avenue
316 North Filmore Avenue, Scranton, PA
4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms! Super hard to find a large house for rent. Ready for an immediate move in. Applianced with refrigerator, stove, washer, dryer, and dishwasher. Tenants pays: gas, electric, water, and sewer.
Hill Section
1607 Mulberry Street - 1
1607 Mulberry Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1204 sqft
1st Floor apartment with 3 bedrooms & 1 bath. Hardwood floors through out. Applianced with refrigerator & stove. Can accomodate a quick move in. Shared back yard, and will accept 1 cat only - no dogs.