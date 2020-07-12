23 Apartments for rent in Pen Argyl, PA with parking

Apartment List
1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
521 Broad Street
521 Broad St, Pen Argyl, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Check out this spectacular rental located in Pen Argyl Borough. Complete with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and plenty of space to roam around! The unit is complete with new carpets, new kitchen, washer/dryer hook up, and the works.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
12 Pennsylvania Avenue
12 East Pennsylvania Avenue, Pen Argyl, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
450 sqft
This updated 3rd floor 1 bedroom apartment offers new flooring, fresh paint, refrigerator, shared washer & dryer, all utilities are included. NO PETS NO EXCEPTIONS!!! Parking is on street.

1 of 14

Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
101 Acker Street
101 Acker Street, Pen Argyl, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
720 sqft
Single home in very nice shape conveniently located to everything you'll need. The home is very economical to heat complete with new insulation, windows and roof.
Results within 1 mile of Pen Argyl

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2024 Delabole Road
2024 -26 Delabole Rd, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
875 sqft
Cute, updated and clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment for rent in Pen Argyl S.D. Off street parking with a great backyard and quite setting. This property has been renovated in the last 2 years. Included in rent is water, sewer, trash and lawn care.
Results within 5 miles of Pen Argyl

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
136 Chestnut Street
136 Chestnut St, Roseto, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1600 sqft
Modern 3 bedroom 1.5 bath town home with off street parking for two cars, home has fresh paint, new carpet, modern appliances, washer, dryer hook up, private rear yard ready for immediate occupancy.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
573 Shooktown Rd
573 Shooktown Road, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
976 sqft
573 Shooktown Rd Available 08/01/20 Nicely Maintained 3BR-1BA Ranch in Upper Mt Bethel Twp of Bangor! - A $50 DISCOUNT OFF THE RENTAL AMOUNT IS OFFERED TO TENANTS WHO PAY ON OR BEFORE 5? ?PM ON THE 1ST OF EVERY MONTH! 3 bedroom 1 Full Bath Ranch in

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
50 A South Broadway
50 S Broadway, Wind Gap, PA
1 Bedroom
$700
325 sqft
Freshly updated FIRST FLOOR ONE BEDROOM Efficacy APARTMENT with newer pergo floors, newer kitchen & bath. 1.5 months security, WILL CONSIDER A CAT WITH EXTRA SECURITY!!!!!!!!! Please provide a rental application, proof of income and a credit report.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Bangor Central Historic District
28 S Main St
28 Main Street, Bangor, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
9 sqft
2 third floor apartments available immediately. Each apartment has 4 rooms, a kitchen, and a bathroom. Security deposit is 1 and a half month's rent,

1 of 9

Last updated April 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
46 North LEHIGH Avenue
46 North Lehigh Avenue, Wind Gap, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1428 sqft
This single home has been completely remodeled with a new kitchen with granite counter tips, tiled back splash, tile floors, two brand new bathrooms, fresh paint, new carpet, one car detached garage and ready for immediate occupancy.

1 of 17

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
226 South High Street
226 High St, East Bangor, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Ranch style home located on a quiet dead end street. Front and back yard. Paved driveway with a parking pad & off street parking. 3 bedrooms with 1 & 1/2 baths. Large living room with gas fireplace. Laundry Hookup in separate area in hall.

1 of 10

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
603 Mccabe Ln
603 Mccabe Lane, Saylorsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
688 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom home with Bamboo flooring. Each room has it's own fan. Cottage has an enclosed room with laundry facilities. As this is an old septic ONLY 1 PERSON can live here. NO pets...NO smoking NO exceptions... Owner is a licensed Realtor.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Bangor Central Historic District
133 South 3rd Street
133 S 3rd St, Bangor, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1350 sqft
This 3 bedroom rental has many great features such as EAT-IN KITCHEN, SEMI FINISHED ATTIC, ELECTRIC HEAT THROUGHOUT WITH ENERGY CONSERVING CONTROLS, CEDAR STORAGE WINDOW BAY, ENLARGED CLOSETS, OAK HARDWOOD FLOORING AND MORE.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
59 North Lehigh Avenue
59 North Lehigh Avenue, Wind Gap, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1306 sqft
Totally updated twin home with 3 bedroom, 1.5 full baths, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, tile floor, brand new tile bathroom, new carpet, first floor laundry, 2 car off street parking.
Results within 10 miles of Pen Argyl

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
210 Seth Lane
210 Seth Lane, Monroe County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
946 sqft
NO SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME. Well maintained Mobile Home in a area of mobile homes with a total of 10+ acres Home has two bedrooms, One full bath with tub/shower. Large Single Bowl Sink w/vanity. Kitchen, Breakfast Area andLarge Living Room.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
114 Elk St
114 Elk Street, East Stroudsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
819 sqft
Full Renovated 1St floor Apartment 4 bedrooms and 1 bath. Walking distance to ESU and Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospital. College Students Welcome.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Stroudsburg
809 Ann St
809 Ann Street, Stroudsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
In-town 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental. Upper floor, private entrance, beautiful hardwood floors, attic storage, electric included. One block to Main Street!

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Nazareth
14 South Street
14 South Street, Nazareth, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Gorgeous 2nd floor rental in Nazareth. All new. GORGEOUS 2nd floor Apartment. Laundry area. Wood floors. Modern new bath and kitchen. Open concept. Efficient Gas heat. No Pets. No exceptions. No smoking. Good job history required.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
798 Boulder Dr
798 Boulder Drive, Northampton County, PA
1 Bedroom
$645
1 sqft
Beautiful Large Furnished Room. Borderline New Jersey close to Stroudsburg, Portland, and Belvidere (NJ). Located in a Gorgeous Country Setting, across from Walking, Hiking, and Biking Trails. Near Major Highways (Rt. 80, Rt. 46, Rt. 611, and Rt.

1 of 8

Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
649 South Delaware Drive
649 S Delaware Dr, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1578 sqft
UPPER MT. BETHEL TOWNSHIP RENTAL- Nice 3 bedroom home in Great Commuter location. New carpets, Large country kitchen, Spacious rooms, Hardwood floors,and Nice back yard make this a great rental opportunity.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Belfast
6018 Sullivan Trail
6018 Sullivan Trail, Belfast, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
This all brick updated 2 bedroom ranch home offers a large living room, large kitchen with granite counter tops, hardwood floors on most of the first floor & a brand new bath.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Belfast
5880 Sullivan Trail
5880 Sullivan Trl, Belfast, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
850 sqft
Totally remolded 2 bedroom 1 full bath first floor apartment with washer dryer in the unit. This unit offers granite counter tops, new flooring, new bath, fresh paint and off street parking for two cars.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
111 Burney Ln
111 Burney Lane, Monroe County, PA
1 Bedroom
$780
800 sqft
Newly renovated and painted one bedroom apartment in park like setting. Easy access to both Route I-80 and 33. Stoudsburg School District and laundry facility on-site. Plenty of parking.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Nazareth
150 North Green Street
150 North Green Street, Nazareth, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1850 sqft
Freshly painted, new floors in this 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath home for Rent. Walk into the large living room and continue to the kitchen and dining room. There is a sliding door to a covered patio and rear yard. There is off street parking for 2 cars.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pen Argyl, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pen Argyl apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

