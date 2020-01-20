80 Marimar St

Amenities

Listed by The Hub Real Estate Group LLC (570) 489-2563, Pat Rogan (570) 906-4344: Phase III Apartments now leasing! Pictures shown are from a previous phase. New Apartments will be very similar in style. The open floor plan of each apartment reveals a beautiful kitchen, with an adjacent dining room and living room. Each master bedroom has a walk-in dressing room closet and master bath room. Appealing features are beautiful hardwood and tile floors, cherry kitchens with ornate granite counter tops, new appliances, high ceilings, extraordinary trim, and plentiful closet space/walk in closets. Each unit has a covered belvedere style exterior deck which is accessible from the living room which boasts magnificent views of the surrounding landscaped grounds and scenic mountains.