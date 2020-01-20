All apartments in Old Forge
80 Marimar St
Last updated January 20 2020 at 12:55 PM

80 Marimar St

80 Marimar · (570) 906-4344
Location

80 Marimar, Old Forge, PA 18518

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Listed by The Hub Real Estate Group LLC (570) 489-2563, Pat Rogan (570) 906-4344: Phase III Apartments now leasing! Pictures shown are from a previous phase. New Apartments will be very similar in style. The open floor plan of each apartment reveals a beautiful kitchen, with an adjacent dining room and living room. Each master bedroom has a walk-in dressing room closet and master bath room. Appealing features are beautiful hardwood and tile floors, cherry kitchens with ornate granite counter tops, new appliances, high ceilings, extraordinary trim, and plentiful closet space/walk in closets. Each unit has a covered belvedere style exterior deck which is accessible from the living room which boasts magnificent views of the surrounding landscaped grounds and scenic mountains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Marimar St have any available units?
80 Marimar St has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80 Marimar St have?
Some of 80 Marimar St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Marimar St currently offering any rent specials?
80 Marimar St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Marimar St pet-friendly?
No, 80 Marimar St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Old Forge.
Does 80 Marimar St offer parking?
Yes, 80 Marimar St does offer parking.
Does 80 Marimar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Marimar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Marimar St have a pool?
No, 80 Marimar St does not have a pool.
Does 80 Marimar St have accessible units?
Yes, 80 Marimar St has accessible units.
Does 80 Marimar St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Marimar St has units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Marimar St have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Marimar St does not have units with air conditioning.
