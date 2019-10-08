600 Milwaukee Ave

Amenities

Listed by The Hub Real Estate Group LLC (570) 489-2563, Pat Rogan (570) 906-4344: Giant end unit town home available in Maple Leaf Village! This is an upscale luxury town home community located in Old Forge, Pennsylvania. This luxury town home is spaciously designed having 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, and with a large open floor plan boasting a majestic kitchen, spacious dining and living rooms . Finished basements provide additional living space. This unit has an enclosed two car garage and private off street parking on professionally landscaped grounds. Appealing features are beautiful hardwood floors, kitchens with ornate granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, oak staircases, high tray ceilings, extraordinary trim/plank door accents, and plentiful closet space/walk in closets.