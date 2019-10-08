All apartments in Old Forge
600 Milwaukee Ave
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:00 PM

600 Milwaukee Ave

600 Milwaukee Avenue · (570) 906-4344
Location

600 Milwaukee Avenue, Old Forge, PA 18518

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Listed by The Hub Real Estate Group LLC (570) 489-2563, Pat Rogan (570) 906-4344: Giant end unit town home available in Maple Leaf Village! This is an upscale luxury town home community located in Old Forge, Pennsylvania. This luxury town home is spaciously designed having 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, and with a large open floor plan boasting a majestic kitchen, spacious dining and living rooms . Finished basements provide additional living space. This unit has an enclosed two car garage and private off street parking on professionally landscaped grounds. Appealing features are beautiful hardwood floors, kitchens with ornate granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, oak staircases, high tray ceilings, extraordinary trim/plank door accents, and plentiful closet space/walk in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Milwaukee Ave have any available units?
600 Milwaukee Ave has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 600 Milwaukee Ave have?
Some of 600 Milwaukee Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Milwaukee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
600 Milwaukee Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Milwaukee Ave pet-friendly?
No, 600 Milwaukee Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Old Forge.
Does 600 Milwaukee Ave offer parking?
Yes, 600 Milwaukee Ave does offer parking.
Does 600 Milwaukee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Milwaukee Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Milwaukee Ave have a pool?
No, 600 Milwaukee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 600 Milwaukee Ave have accessible units?
No, 600 Milwaukee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Milwaukee Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Milwaukee Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Milwaukee Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Milwaukee Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
