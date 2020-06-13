Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

29 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Murrysville, PA

Finding an apartment in Murrysville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Marquis Place
1000 Marquis Pl, Murrysville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac, Marquis Place Apartments offers a tranquil environment, not often found in apartment living, without compromising accessibility.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3312 Windgate Dr
3312 Windgate Drive, Murrysville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Modern Ranch Style House, Franklin Regional School District - This modern 3 bedroom house is a perfect place to call your home. Located in the heart of Murrysville and just up the street from Rt.
Results within 5 miles of Murrysville
Last updated June 13 at 06:35pm
38 Units Available
The Flats at Fox Hill
1120 Fox Hill Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$735
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1233 sqft
Welcome home to The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments, located in Monroeville, Pennsylvania! The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments offers relaxing and inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with many great amenities including a refreshing
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
1500 Eagle Ridge Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1003 sqft
Spacious apartments with cathedral ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and oversized wood decks or patios in a private wooded setting convenient to I-376. Property offers two lighted tennis courts and twin heated swimming pools with a waterfall.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Walnut Crossings
4175 Ivanhoe Dr, Monroeville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$860
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1125 sqft
A charming community located near the highway and area shopping. Near the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Homes feature updated interiors with a balcony or patio. On-site business center, covered parking, and fitness center.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4615 Northern Pike
4615 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1668 sqft
This charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home will be available in early July. Totally renovated throughout, this home has nicely sized bedrooms, with 2 double closets in the master. Newly renovated kitchen with new appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
138 College Park Dr
138 College Park Drive, Monroeville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1463 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Monroeville will be available in July! Multi level home with upgrades throughout! Updated kitchen with all new appliances. Bathrooms have new flooring and fixtures. Nice level backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
444 Brunner Dr
444 Brunner Drive, Monroeville, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1700 sqft
Absolutely stunning 4 bedroom, 1.5 baths in sought-after Monroeville.
Results within 10 miles of Murrysville
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
6 Units Available
Laurel Village Apartments
1000 Penn Center Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$940
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1048 sqft
Units feature dishwashers, custom kitchens and state-of-the-art appliances. Located close to shops, restaurants and hospitals. Community includes covered carports, a party room and a swimming pool.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
McKeesport - White Oak
1 Unit Available
1733 Evans Ave
1733 Evans Street, McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$650
Freshly Painted Two Bedroom Home - Cozy two bedroom home in McKeesport. Recently renovated with new paint and heating system! The covered back porch opens up into a beautiful shaded yard. Large living room with mantle.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1529 Lime Hollow
1529 Lime Hollow Road, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
850 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Available in Penn Hills!! - Available: JUNE 1st! Description: This 1 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the Penn Hills area of Pittsburgh.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Braddock Hills - Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
702 Cascade Rd
702 Cascade Road, Forest Hills, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available 07/01/20 Available for July 1, 2020 Move in. *** PLEASE NOTE - WE DO NOT ACCEPT PHONE CALLS FOR SCHEDULING APPOINTMENTS. ALL APPOINTMENTS MUST BE SCHEDULED VIA EMAIL *** 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
815 Drey Street
815 Drey Street, Arnold, PA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Spacious- Multi-Level 3 Bedroom - This spacious-multi-level 3 bedroom apartment is a MUST VIEW!!!!!! Large equipped kitchen with stove, refriegerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal-- lots of counter space and storage space-- Has a separate dining

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lower Oakmont
1 Unit Available
379 Virginia Avenue
379 Virginia Avenue, Oakmont, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
This Duplex is located in the heart of Oakmont, a quaint 19th century town, that is nestled along the Allegheny River. This duplex is within a short distance of shopping and cafe's.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
163 Ritzland Road
163 Ritzland Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful Two Bedroom in Penn Hills - Garage, Large Yard, Hardwood Floors - Beautiful Two Bedroom in Penn Hills - Garage, Large Yard, Hardwood Floors Nestled in a lovely neighborhood in Penn Hills.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
412 Crescent Garden Drive
412 Crescent Garden Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1350 sqft
FINISHED BASEMENT, A TON OF SPACE, GARAGE AND SO MUCH MORE!!! - TOTALLY RENOVATED 2 story 3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom BEAUTY in Penn Hills! Short drive to Interstate 76 and Interstate 376.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1900 Loretta Dr
1900 Loretta Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1371 sqft
Newly renovated 3 BR, 1.5 BA home in Pittsburgh. Located on a quiet street, this home has a lovely backyard that can be enjoyed from the 3 season room. Beautifully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have modern updates.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
14029 Valley View Dr
14029 Valley View Drive, Westmoreland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Newly Renovated, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in North Huntingdon Township.This home will be equipped with a brand new kitchen, updated bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout most of the house.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
641 Penny Dr
641 Penny Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1199 sqft
Newly renovated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath Cape Cod style home coming soon in Monroeville. Lovely hardwood floors throughout. Bedrooms are large and located on second floor. Beautifully renovated kitchen and updated bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17 Barclay St
17 Barclay Street, Greensburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Lovely 3 BR, 2 BA home in Greensburg will be available mid July. This home has so much charm! Gorgeous built-ins and lots of wood work. Rooms have 11 foot ceilings,for a great sense of space. Lovely covered front porch to while away the evenings.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
118 Holly Hill Dr
118 Holly Hill Drive, South Greensburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1464 sqft
This gorgeous, practically new townhome comes with all the upgrades! Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Custom wood flooring throughout the main level.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
405 Penn Vista Dr
405 Penn Vista Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1265 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home. Great charm and functional layout. New appliances along with other new finishes. Nice big finished game room! Off street parking. Contact us today to find out more about this beautiful home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
408 Rohrer St
408 Rohrer Street, Greensburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1463 sqft
Move In Special! Apply within 48 hours of first showing to receive 1 MONTH FREE at move in!! Welcome to 408 Rohrer Street in Greensburg. Beautiful, restored 1882 Colonial home featuring built-ins, hardwood floors throughout, and historic colors.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
11515 Frankstown Rd
11515 Frankstown Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Recently renovated first floor, two-bedroom apartment in Penn Hills. New paint, carpeting, and flooring in the kitchen and basement. Two big, bright rooms. Water/sewage/trash and water are included.
City Guide for Murrysville, PA

There is a "tree sign" in Murrysville, PA that spells out the name of the town. Local boy scouts grew and landscaped the trees so they would actually grow in the shapes of the letters in Murrysville. It's one of the largest arboreal signs in the world!

Situated just 20 miles east of Pittsburgh is Murrysville, a small town on the border of Westmoreland County in Pennsylvania. Murrysville is a small town, approximately 36.9 square miles large, and its population is around 20,079 -- giving it a true a welcoming, small-town feel in a big city area. Murrysville is known for its excellent public facilities and neighborhoods, and it's also a popular choice for people who want to commute into Pittsburgh without living in the big city hustle and bustle See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Murrysville, PA

Finding an apartment in Murrysville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

