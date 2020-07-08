104 Georgetown Ln.

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Three bd/4 bth townhouse in park like setting. - Property Id: 305754



This spacious townhouse/condo is located in an established park like setting. It contains three bedrooms and two full baths on the second floor & a powder room on each of the other levels

The bathrooms were remodeled in 2016. The eat-in kitchen has been partially remodeled in 2016. It contains an eating area with a sliding glass door to the patio.There are new granite countertops. Appliances are all white.

The LR contains a working fireplace with built in book cases. Sliding doors lead to a small deck.

The basement level has sliders to another patio.There is a 1/2 bath on this level.

Also included on this level is a utility room w/work bench & washer/dryer.

The townhouse is minutes away from food shopping, restaurants, churches and Franklin area schools. A sheltered bus stop is within walking distance.

The complex has a swimming pool, club house and a small playground on the grounds.

Dogs under 20 pounds and/or one cat are allowed with a $50 a month charge for each pet.

