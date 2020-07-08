All apartments in Murrysville
104 Georgetown Ln.

104 Georgetown Lane · No Longer Available
Location

104 Georgetown Lane, Murrysville, PA 15632

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
Available 08/01/20 Three bd/4 bth townhouse in park like setting. - Property Id: 305754

This spacious townhouse/condo is located in an established park like setting. It contains three bedrooms and two full baths on the second floor & a powder room on each of the other levels
The bathrooms were remodeled in 2016. The eat-in kitchen has been partially remodeled in 2016. It contains an eating area with a sliding glass door to the patio.There are new granite countertops. Appliances are all white.
The LR contains a working fireplace with built in book cases. Sliding doors lead to a small deck.
The basement level has sliders to another patio.There is a 1/2 bath on this level.
Also included on this level is a utility room w/work bench & washer/dryer.
The townhouse is minutes away from food shopping, restaurants, churches and Franklin area schools. A sheltered bus stop is within walking distance.
The complex has a swimming pool, club house and a small playground on the grounds.
Dogs under 20 pounds and/or one cat are allowed with a $50 a month charge for each pet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305754
Property Id 305754

(RLNE5877666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

