3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM
108 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Munhall, PA
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Munhall
11 Units Available
The Waterfront
611 East Waterfront Drive, Munhall, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
1515 sqft
Waterfront location with beautiful views and access to the Waterfront shopping districts. Spacious floor plans, washer/dryer in unit and luxurious finishes like crown molding and high ceilings.
Results within 1 mile of Munhall
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7024 Blackhawk St
7024 Blackhawk Street, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
Updated 3BR/1 Bath in Swisshelm Park/Swissvale! Convenient location nestled between Frick Park and Edgewood! Property Highlights: - New paint throughout -Hardwood floors - Renovated kitchen & bathroom -Separate living room & dining room -Great
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
215 E 15th Ave Allegheny County
215 East 15th Avenue, Homestead, PA
3 Bedrooms
$695
1472 sqft
HOMESTEAD (Pittsburgh): 2-story home with yard garage and more! - 2 story with garage a plus! Hardwood floors. Features 2 bed/1 bath. Walk to schools and shops in the Homestead section of Pittsburgh. Please visit www.arps.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Swisshelm Park
1 Unit Available
1312 Pocono St
1312 Pocono Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Swisshelm Park at it's best! Grand 3 story home with room to relax or entertain. Four bedrooms and two full baths : that's just the start ! Available furnished or non-furnished. Move right in. Huge patio and table - top level back yard too.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
7322 Whipple St
7322 Whipple Street, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available for immediate occupancy. Completely renovated for rent in Swissvale. All brand new appliance and great location.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2208 Hawthorne Avenue
2208 Hawthorne Avenue, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Very Large Rooms. Three Stories + Finished Basement in Swissvale. - Very Large Rooms. Three Stories + Finished Basement in Swissvale. Bedrooms are spacious in this unit. Two bedrooms and full bath on the second floor.
Results within 5 miles of Munhall
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Shadyside
3 Units Available
Elmer Street Apartments
5610 Elmer St, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,933
1420 sqft
This charming, beautiful building is near public transportation, the University of Pitt, and Carnegie Mellon. Each home offers updated interiors and several floor plan options. Non-smoking building. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
Holden Street Apartments
5733 Holden St, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1419 sqft
Charming community near Walnut Street and the downtown area. Close to the universities. On-site laundry facilities, maintenance services, and green space. Non-smoking community. Pet-friendly. Updated interiors.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Squirrel Hill South
1 Unit Available
Forbes Terrace
5703 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy a beautiful courtyard, on-site parking and gorgeous landscaping at this community. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer in-unit laundry and smoke-free living. Property is near Squirrel Hill's shopping district and the Carnegie Library.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Squirrel Hill South
1 Unit Available
Beacon Commons
5629 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1157 sqft
Situated in the Squirrel Hill District and moments from Davis Playground and The Manor theater, this community provides beautiful landscaping, on-site parking and a pet-friendly environment. Smoke-free apartments with in-unit laundry and beautifully appointed interiors.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Squirrel Hill South
1 Unit Available
Walnut on Wightman
1720 Wightman Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
St. Edmund's Academy, Forbes Avenue and Schenley Drive are convenient to this community. Residents have bike storage and on-site parking at the smoke-free community. Units include balconies/patios, additional storage and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
North Oakland
18 Units Available
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1919 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 15 at 02:37pm
North Oakland
8 Units Available
Schenley Apartments
4101 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
Modern apartment homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and hardwood flooring. Abundant natural light and unbeatable city views. Community amenities include movie theater and basketball court.
Last updated January 14 at 06:12pm
Shadyside
Contact for Availability
Kenmawr Apartments
401 Shady Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Kenmawr Apartments in Pittsburgh, PA offer cheery units with lots of light, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Choice Shadyside location. Multiple floor plans to suit your needs.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Point Breeze
1 Unit Available
1303 Denniston Street
1303 Denniston Street, Pittsburgh, PA
SPRING SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY May 31, 2020 & RECEIVE FIRST FULL MONTH FREE ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light and updated kitchen appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
504 Maryland Avenue #2
504 Maryland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
504 Maryland Avenue - 2 Available 08/01/20 Affordable 4 Bedroom In Shadyside! Lots of Room! Avail August 1st! Call Today - 504 Maryland Avenue, Apt #2 Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Monthly Rent: $2,365.00 + Utilities **Water and Sewage is $100.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Bloomfield
1 Unit Available
438 South Atlantic Avenue #2
438 South Atlantic Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
Pittsburgh Living - Lots of Space, Parking & Hardwood Floors! - 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Monthly Rent: $1,845.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
McKeesport - White Oak
1 Unit Available
1315 Patterson Ave
1315 Patterson Street, McKeesport, PA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1482 sqft
Large Renovated Three Bedroom Home - This three bedroom home recently received some modern upgrades including new paint and brand new refrigerator and stove. The home is extremely spacious, every room is large.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Garfield
1 Unit Available
5508 Broad St Unit 2
5508 Broad Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Be the first to live in this completely renovated 4BR/2 Bath apartment in Garfield! This beautiful apartment takes up the second and third floor and has undergone a complete renovation - top to bottom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Oakland
1 Unit Available
3374 Dawson St
3374 Dawson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Large 5 BR / 2 Bath House in South Oakland.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Oakland
1 Unit Available
3376 Dawson St
3376 Dawson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
3 BR / 1 Bath in South Oakland.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Hill
1 Unit Available
767 Anaheim Street
767 Anaheim Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Spacious 3-Bedroom SFD in Upper Hill - Newly Remodeled - Spacious 3-Bedroom SFD in Upper Hill - Newly Remodeled Large family room, dining room, pass through kitchen with brand new appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Larimer
1 Unit Available
300 Paulson Ave
300 Paulson Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Available Now! - Be the first to live in this amazingly unique, brand newly remodeled 3 Bedroom/2.5 bath home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greater Park Place
1 Unit Available
7726 Brashear St Unit 2
7726 Brashear Street, Wilkinsburg, PA
NEWLY UPDATED! 4 BR 1 1/2 Bath Apartment in Point Breeze. Fantastic location! Only 1 mile from the popular Regent Square.
