257 Ormsby Ave 4

Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Newly Renovted! 2BR/ 1 Bath located in Mount Oliver.



Great Location! 10 minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh, close to the popular restaurants, nightlife, cafes, retail stores and more in Mount Washington and the Southside flats neighborhoods. Easy access to Parkway Outbound and 51. The property is also on the busline.



Property Highlights:



- Hardwood throughout

- Large living room

- Dining room

- Kitchen with gas stove and fridge.

- 2 spacious bedrooms with full closets.

- Great natural lighting

- W/D hookups in building for each unit

- Central A/C!



Listed on IkosHQ

Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5659583)