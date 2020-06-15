All apartments in Mount Oliver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

257 Ormsby Ave 4

257 Ormsby Ave · (833) 207-4309
Location

257 Ormsby Ave, Mount Oliver, PA 15210
Mt. Oliver Boro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Newly Renovted! 2BR/ 1 Bath located in Mount Oliver.

Great Location! 10 minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh, close to the popular restaurants, nightlife, cafes, retail stores and more in Mount Washington and the Southside flats neighborhoods. Easy access to Parkway Outbound and 51. The property is also on the busline.

Property Highlights:

- Hardwood throughout
- Large living room
- Dining room
- Kitchen with gas stove and fridge.
- 2 spacious bedrooms with full closets.
- Great natural lighting
- W/D hookups in building for each unit
- Central A/C!

Listed on IkosHQ
Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5659583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 Ormsby Ave 4 have any available units?
257 Ormsby Ave 4 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 257 Ormsby Ave 4 have?
Some of 257 Ormsby Ave 4's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 Ormsby Ave 4 currently offering any rent specials?
257 Ormsby Ave 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 Ormsby Ave 4 pet-friendly?
No, 257 Ormsby Ave 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Oliver.
Does 257 Ormsby Ave 4 offer parking?
No, 257 Ormsby Ave 4 does not offer parking.
Does 257 Ormsby Ave 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 257 Ormsby Ave 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 Ormsby Ave 4 have a pool?
No, 257 Ormsby Ave 4 does not have a pool.
Does 257 Ormsby Ave 4 have accessible units?
No, 257 Ormsby Ave 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 257 Ormsby Ave 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 257 Ormsby Ave 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 257 Ormsby Ave 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 257 Ormsby Ave 4 has units with air conditioning.
