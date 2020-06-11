All apartments in Mount Carmel
437 East Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:09 AM

437 East Avenue

437 East Avenue · (717) 947-7041
Location

437 East Avenue, Mount Carmel, PA 17851

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$595

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
This home has had every thing touched in side new toilet new tube surround new bathroom sink faucet, Kitchen is all new cabinets and sink with new faucet along with new stove hood, new flooring and fresh paint along with a new heater. new window in the attic bedroom. If it was broken we fixed it. Home is ready to rent. We will be putting a new roof on front porch. We even did a new porch in the rear check it out.
This home has had every thing touched in side new toilet new tube surround new bathroom sink faucet, Kitchen is all new cabinets and sink with new faucet along with new stove hood, new flooring and fresh paint along with a new heater. new window in the attic bedroom. If it was broken we fixed it. Home is ready to rent. We will be putting a new roof on front porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

