3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 PM
109 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Monroeville, PA
Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
38 Units Available
The Flats at Fox Hill
1120 Fox Hill Dr, Monroeville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1233 sqft
Welcome home to The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments, located in Monroeville, Pennsylvania! The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments offers relaxing and inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with many great amenities including a refreshing
Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
38 Units Available
Stonecliffe
1010 Stonecliffe Dr, Monroeville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2700 sqft
An inviting stone entranceway leads you to manicured lawns, lush landscaping and a sense of quiet community in the heart of bustling Monroeville. Our 20-time Apartment Excellence Award winning community has all you want in style and convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4615 Northern Pike
4615 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA
This charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home will be available in early July. Totally renovated throughout, this home has nicely sized bedrooms, with 2 double closets in the master. Newly renovated kitchen with new appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
444 Brunner Dr
444 Brunner Drive, Monroeville, PA
Absolutely stunning 4 bedroom, 1.5 baths in sought-after Monroeville.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
138 College Park Dr
138 College Park Drive, Monroeville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1463 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Monroeville will be available in July! Multi level home with upgrades throughout! Updated kitchen with all new appliances. Bathrooms have new flooring and fixtures. Nice level backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Monroeville
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7739 Saltsburg Rd
7739 Saltsburg Road, Plum, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1150 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 bed / 2 bath single family in Plum SD - Property Id: 297709 Nicely updated 3 bed / 2 bath single family, split level home in Plum School District. Section 8 possible. Large finished game room in walkout basement.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
507 Fairmont Ave
507 Fairmont Avenue, Trafford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1638 sqft
Direct No Credit Check Loan - NOT FOR RENT - FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT - 507 Fairmont Ave is 3BR 2bath and 1650 sq ft. in Trafford, PA 15085. This is a big house in good shape. You should take a look. Price is $59K with $4000 down and $450 a month.
Results within 5 miles of Monroeville
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
McKeesport - White Oak
1 Unit Available
1315 Patterson Ave
1315 Patterson Street, McKeesport, PA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1482 sqft
Large Renovated Three Bedroom Home - This three bedroom home recently received some modern upgrades including new paint and brand new refrigerator and stove. The home is extremely spacious, every room is large.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3312 Windgate Dr
3312 Windgate Drive, Murrysville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Modern Ranch Style House, Franklin Regional School District - This modern 3 bedroom house is a perfect place to call your home. Located in the heart of Murrysville and just up the street from Rt.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
McKeesport - White Oak
1 Unit Available
2303 Carson Street
2303 Carson Street, McKeesport, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
Great 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in McKeesport- Garage and Yard! - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house comes fully equipped with a washer and dryer, fridge and gas range. There is a good sized basement as well as an integral garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2249 Milligan Ave
2249 Milligan Avenue, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
HUGE 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Home in Swissvale! - HUGE 3BD 1BA House -Newly updated! -Updated flooring throughout -All new windows -Sunny rooms with all natural light -Freshly painted -Mix of carpeting and laminate wood -Attached 1 car garage -Nice
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
412 Crescent Garden Drive
412 Crescent Garden Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1350 sqft
FINISHED BASEMENT, A TON OF SPACE, GARAGE AND SO MUCH MORE!!! - TOTALLY RENOVATED 2 story 3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom BEAUTY in Penn Hills! Short drive to Interstate 76 and Interstate 376.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
210 Erhardt Dr
210 Erhardt Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Beautiful Newly Renovated 3BD 1BA in Penn Hills! - NEWLY RENOVATED! -3 bedroom -1 full bathroom -Spacious rooms -Close to shopping and restaurants -Granite countertop -Central AC -Nice neighborhood *no pets for this property! *2 year lease *Sorry,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Princetone Park
1 Unit Available
623 Princeton Blvd
623 Princeton Boulevard, Wilkinsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1160 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom House - **Due to the COVID-19 all showings have been put on pause until the end of April** If you are interested in viewing this property request a showing and a follow up email will go out towards the end of next week.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
739 Gaywood Dr
739 Gaywood Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom home in Penn Hills/Blackridge neighborhood. Conveniently located near the I-376 corridor.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Braddock Hills - Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
702 Cascade Rd
702 Cascade Road, Forest Hills, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available 07/01/20 Available for July 1, 2020 Move in. *** PLEASE NOTE - WE DO NOT ACCEPT PHONE CALLS FOR SCHEDULING APPOINTMENTS. ALL APPOINTMENTS MUST BE SCHEDULED VIA EMAIL *** 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
405 Penn Vista Dr
405 Penn Vista Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1265 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home. Great charm and functional layout. New appliances along with other new finishes. Nice big finished game room! Off street parking. Contact us today to find out more about this beautiful home.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1900 Loretta Dr
1900 Loretta Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1371 sqft
Newly renovated 3 BR, 1.5 BA home in Pittsburgh. Located on a quiet street, this home has a lovely backyard that can be enjoyed from the 3 season room. Beautifully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have modern updates.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
14029 Valley View Dr
14029 Valley View Drive, Westmoreland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Newly Renovated, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in North Huntingdon Township.This home will be equipped with a brand new kitchen, updated bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout most of the house.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
641 Penny Dr
641 Penny Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1199 sqft
Newly renovated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath Cape Cod style home coming soon in Monroeville. Lovely hardwood floors throughout. Bedrooms are large and located on second floor. Beautifully renovated kitchen and updated bathrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
2639 Homestead Duquense Road
2639 Homestead Duquesne Road, West Mifflin, PA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1234 sqft
***PLEASE READ THE FULL AD, thank you!*** Available June 5th, 2020. This property is not eligible for Section 8. Virtual Tour: https://ths.li/uM2PAj Lawn and Shrubbery care included will be maintained the landlord.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Laketon
1 Unit Available
2257 Laketon Road
2257 Laketon Road, Wilkinsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1280 sqft
This cozy 3 bed, 1-bath house is Located in Wilkinsburg. Minutes away from the Parkway entrance, walking distance to Turner Elementary, Bus Stations, shopping center.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
342 Pennoak Dr
342 Pennoak Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
RIGHT SIDE ONLY OF A DUPLEX!! 3 bedrooms/2 full bathrooms! Updated throughout! Beautiful hardwood floors 1st and 2nd floors * Upon entrance step into the spacious living room with plenty of natural lighting * next is the formal dining room with
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Braddock Hills - Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
407 Biddle st
407 Biddle Ave, Forest Hills, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
AVAILABLE 8/1/2020 Fabulous Arts& Craft unit with many period details in place. This spacious apartment offers 3 Bedrooms, kitchen, dining room, living room, and sun porch, front and back balcony with central A/C & On-site laundry facilities.
