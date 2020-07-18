702 Manning Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom in Port Vue- All New Flooring and Stainless Appliances! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is available immediately! This house sits in a quiet neighborhood in Port Vue and comes fully equipped with all brand new appliances! The appliances include a gas range, refrigerator, and a washer and dryer. The flooring is also new with luxury vinyl tile on 1st floor and high quality carpet on the 2nd floor. The bathroom was completely redone with a new vanity and toilet and the tub was refinished. There is also a large yard and plenty of storage in the attic space and basement. There is fresh paint throughout the house including the private front porch!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities- $1,195 per month



Call/ text/email Mark with all inquiries

6105858357

mark@rivaridge.biz



