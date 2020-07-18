All apartments in McKeesport
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

702 Manning Avenue

702 Manning Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

702 Manning Avenue, McKeesport, PA 15132
McKeesport - White Oak

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom in Port Vue- All New Flooring and Stainless Appliances! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is available immediately! This house sits in a quiet neighborhood in Port Vue and comes fully equipped with all brand new appliances! The appliances include a gas range, refrigerator, and a washer and dryer. The flooring is also new with luxury vinyl tile on 1st floor and high quality carpet on the 2nd floor. The bathroom was completely redone with a new vanity and toilet and the tub was refinished. There is also a large yard and plenty of storage in the attic space and basement. There is fresh paint throughout the house including the private front porch!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities- $1,195 per month

Call/ text/email Mark with all inquiries
6105858357
mark@rivaridge.biz

(RLNE5906973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Manning Avenue have any available units?
702 Manning Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKeesport, PA.
What amenities does 702 Manning Avenue have?
Some of 702 Manning Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Manning Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
702 Manning Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Manning Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 702 Manning Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKeesport.
Does 702 Manning Avenue offer parking?
No, 702 Manning Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 702 Manning Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 Manning Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Manning Avenue have a pool?
No, 702 Manning Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 702 Manning Avenue have accessible units?
No, 702 Manning Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Manning Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 Manning Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 Manning Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 Manning Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
