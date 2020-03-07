All apartments in Johnstown
Last updated March 7 2020 at 1:29 AM

525 CYPRESS AVENUE

525 Cypress Ave · (814) 262-7653
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

525 Cypress Ave, Johnstown, PA 15902

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Neat and clean brick 1/2 double in the Moxham Area. NEW FLOORING!! First floor features a spacious living room, formal dining room, and eat in kitchen. 2nd floor offers 3 carpeted bedrooms and 1 full bath. Laundry hook-ups in basement. Ample storage in the attic. Heat is gas hot water. This is a NO PET/NON SMOKING unit. Rent is $625+gas, electric and water. Rent increases to $650 with the use of one car garage. One-year lease, security deposit, credit & criminal check required. $40 non-refundable application fee for all occupants 18 years or older. Call today to tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 CYPRESS AVENUE have any available units?
525 CYPRESS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johnstown, PA.
Is 525 CYPRESS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
525 CYPRESS AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 CYPRESS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 525 CYPRESS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnstown.
Does 525 CYPRESS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 525 CYPRESS AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 525 CYPRESS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 CYPRESS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 CYPRESS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 525 CYPRESS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 525 CYPRESS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 525 CYPRESS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 525 CYPRESS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 CYPRESS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 CYPRESS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 CYPRESS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
