525 CYPRESS AVENUE

Amenities

w/d hookup garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Neat and clean brick 1/2 double in the Moxham Area. NEW FLOORING!! First floor features a spacious living room, formal dining room, and eat in kitchen. 2nd floor offers 3 carpeted bedrooms and 1 full bath. Laundry hook-ups in basement. Ample storage in the attic. Heat is gas hot water. This is a NO PET/NON SMOKING unit. Rent is $625+gas, electric and water. Rent increases to $650 with the use of one car garage. One-year lease, security deposit, credit & criminal check required. $40 non-refundable application fee for all occupants 18 years or older. Call today to tour!