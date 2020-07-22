223 Apartments for rent in Jefferson Hills, PA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jefferson Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 11:19 AM
2 Units Available
Clairton
Payne Hill
511 Payne Hill Road, Jefferson Hills, PA
1 Bedroom
$935
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1114 sqft
Our "Apartment Excellence Award" winning community, located in peaceful Jefferson Hills, delivers a remarkable palette of choices to suit your lifestyle. Each townhome has been designed for optimum convenience.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
340 Units Available
Clairton
Heritage Hills
1250 Village Green Dr, Jefferson Hills, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1045 sqft
Welcome to Heritage Hills Townhomes Beautiful Apartments for Rent in Jefferson Hills, PA Minutes from downtown Pittsburgh, Heritage Hills offers residents a beautifully landscaped area that's close to shopping, entertainment, and dining.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Clairton
220 Gill Hall Road
220 Gill Hall Road, Jefferson Hills, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
4 Bedroom Home with 1 Car Garage Jefferson Hills $1,550 plus utilities - This 4 bedroom Jefferson Hills home for Lease features West Jefferson Hills School District !, a 1 car garage, updated kitchen, Newer Furnace w/ A/C, newer Windows, a large
Results within 1 mile of Jefferson Hills
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
46 Units Available
Baldwin
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
721 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin
177 Curry Hollow Rd
177 Curry Hollow Road, Baldwin, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1677 sqft
Sales Price: $171,000 Rent: $1,350 maharitier1propertysolutionscomrenttoown.carrot.com RENT TO OWN For more information on our ‘Rent to Own’ program go to maharitier1propertysolutionscomrenttoown.carrot.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Hills
100 Garden Gate Dr
100 Garden Drive, Pleasant Hills, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
The Atwood located in the Pleasant Hills section of Pittsburgh, PA offers residents a location that is less than 10 miles from downtown Pittsburgh.
Results within 5 miles of Jefferson Hills
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
28 Units Available
Whitehall
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1014 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
22 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
Studio
$1,650
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,448
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,968
1185 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
52 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
366 Units Available
Lindenbrooke
600 Royal Dr, South Park, WY
1 Bedroom
$962
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
953 sqft
With manicured lawns and carefully planned landscaping to Located in Bethel Park, PA, in the South Hills of Pittsburgh, Lindenbrooke apartments feature beautiful landscaping and scenery on 46 acres, on-site property management, and quiet

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5331 Main St Rear
5331 Main Street, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
3 ROOMS AND A BATH ATOP A 2 CAR GARAGE. - Property Id: 297460 FOR RENT BETHEL PARK SMALL APT. ABOVE A 2 CAR GARAGE 3 ROOMS AND A BATH REFRIDGE AND STOVE WASHER AND DRYER ALL REMODELED 2 YEARS AGO $550 PLUS UTIL. $250.

1 of 59

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Carrick
2313 Athena St
2313 Athena Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
4 BR / 3 Bath Townhouse in Carrick! Great Location! 15 Minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh! Property Highlights: - Hardwood floors - Central Air - Off-street parking with attached garage - First floor has garage and bathroom - Second floor has

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Overbrook
2517 Kingwood St Unit 1
2517 Kingwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$940
Gorgeous 2.5 BR / 1 Bath Apt in Overbrook! Fantastic Location! Less than a 15 minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh. Easy Access to PA-51.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
100 Bettis Road
100 Bettis Road, Dravosburg, PA
Studio
$600
750 sqft
Dravosburg - Bettis - West Mifflin - Commercial Unit Available - This Commercial space is 750 Square Feet, located in busy plaza just off Pittsburgh-McKeesport Blvd in Dravosburg.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2 Units Available
McKeesport - White Oak
Shaw Manor Apartments
604 Shaw Avenue, McKeesport, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$599
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
Tenant is responsible for electric, water and sewage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3227859)

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
222 Mt Lebanon Blvd
222 Mount Lebanon Boulevard, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Luxurious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Mt. Lebanon half duplex available for rent. This light-filled home is perfect for small families looking to be in the esteemed Mt. Lebanon school district or for city commuters.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
363 Olancha Avenue
363 Olancha Avenue, Brentwood, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
1100 sqft
This home is managed by GenStone Management, helping you succeed in your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
2904 Overhill Street
2904 Overhill Street, South Park Township, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1174 sqft
This home is managed by GenStone Management, helping you succeed in your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
2920 Sebolt Road
2920 Sebolt Road, South Park Township, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1080 sqft
This home is managed by GenStone Management, helping you succeed in your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1509 Vallimont Dr
1509 Vallimont Drive, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,249
Feast your eyes on this 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
2815 Brownsville Road - Commercial
2815 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA
Studio
$700
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a commercial unit with a private bathroom. Approximate square footage 650, it has a waiting room with a office. Can easily be an open space by removing walls to office. Tenant is responsible for electric only.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
6923 Wilson St
6923 Wilson Street, West Mifflin, PA
1 Bedroom
$945
Pets accepted! Cozy Ranch Available for Immediate Occupancy.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
957 Castle Shannon Blvd
957 Castle Shannon Boulevard, Castle Shannon, PA
Studio
$1,200
Lovely private 4 room, 1st floor office located in a free standing updated Victorian house. Features include powder room, wet bar, decorative fireplaces, hardwood floors, & off-street parking. Convenient to T stop.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
375 Broadmoor Avenue
375 Broadmoor Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1300 sqft
3 Bedroom 1/2 duplex in Sunset Hills area of Mt. Lebanon, across from school. Fenced in backyard
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Jefferson Hills, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jefferson Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

