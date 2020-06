Amenities

Student Rental - Two bedroom, one bathroom apartment. Furnished or unfurnished option available. $2575 / semester which includes all utilities except cable and internet. At 900 square feet, this is one of the largest 2 bedroom units near IUP. It has been recently remodeled with cathedral ceilings. Parking and coin operated laundry facilities available onsite. Pets and subletting are prohibited. Contact Andrew @ 724.464.9363 for a tour. *Family owned and operated.