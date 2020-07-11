All apartments in Greenfields
Greenfields, PA
407 N TULPEHOCKEN ROAD
407 N TULPEHOCKEN ROAD

407 North Tulpehocken Road · (610) 898-1441
Location

407 North Tulpehocken Road, Greenfields, PA 19601

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4174 sqft

Amenities

Welcome to this magnificently crafted Georgian brick colonial. Classic English elegance defines this exceptional four bedroom, three and one half bath home. The stately entry accesses the living room, dining room, stairway and family room. There is an exquisitely detailed sunny family room with radiant heating which was an addition designed by the present owner. The kitchen is well equipped and the breakfast room is away from the clutter of food preparation. The second floor offers the master bedroom and bath (again radiant heat), a comfortable study and a second bedroom and bath. The third floor has two more bedrooms and another bath. You will find graceful moldings plus hardwood and stone flooring throughout the home. Elegant settings can be found both inside and out. This beautifully sited three story home is on a 1.1 acre private lot. Buyers with vision will appreciate the convergence of past and present architectural designs and perhaps add something from their own imagination.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 N TULPEHOCKEN ROAD have any available units?
407 N TULPEHOCKEN ROAD has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 407 N TULPEHOCKEN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
407 N TULPEHOCKEN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 N TULPEHOCKEN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 407 N TULPEHOCKEN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenfields.
Does 407 N TULPEHOCKEN ROAD offer parking?
No, 407 N TULPEHOCKEN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 407 N TULPEHOCKEN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 N TULPEHOCKEN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 N TULPEHOCKEN ROAD have a pool?
No, 407 N TULPEHOCKEN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 407 N TULPEHOCKEN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 407 N TULPEHOCKEN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 407 N TULPEHOCKEN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 N TULPEHOCKEN ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 N TULPEHOCKEN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 N TULPEHOCKEN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
