407 N TULPEHOCKEN ROAD

Welcome to this magnificently crafted Georgian brick colonial. Classic English elegance defines this exceptional four bedroom, three and one half bath home. The stately entry accesses the living room, dining room, stairway and family room. There is an exquisitely detailed sunny family room with radiant heating which was an addition designed by the present owner. The kitchen is well equipped and the breakfast room is away from the clutter of food preparation. The second floor offers the master bedroom and bath (again radiant heat), a comfortable study and a second bedroom and bath. The third floor has two more bedrooms and another bath. You will find graceful moldings plus hardwood and stone flooring throughout the home. Elegant settings can be found both inside and out. This beautifully sited three story home is on a 1.1 acre private lot. Buyers with vision will appreciate the convergence of past and present architectural designs and perhaps add something from their own imagination.