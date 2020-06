Amenities

hardwood floors parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Well kept 2nd floor apartment with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The eat-in kitchen has a fridge and range for tenant use. Cozy living room with hardwood flooring. Off street parking. Heat is coal hot water. Lawn care is included in rent. Snow removal is tenants responsibility. This is a NO PET/NON SMOKING unit. Rent is $600+electric. 1 year lease, security deposit, credit & criminal check required, $40 non-refundable application fee for all occupants 18 years or older. No pets. Ask for Virtual Tour!