10 Apartments for rent in Erie, PA with balcony

1 Unit Available
357 W 10TH Street
357 West 10th Street, Erie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1152 sqft
Crispy clean....

Bayfront
1 Unit Available
1102 W 8th St 2
1102 West 8th Street, Erie, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 1102 1st fl front - Property Id: 287439 This immaculate 2 bdrm 1st fl located in a great neighbor hood just blocks from frontier park, and minutes from the mall or downtown.

South East Hills
1 Unit Available
4320 Lake Pleasant Rd
4320 Lake Pleasant Road, Erie, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1422 sqft
Erie PA Lease Purchase Terms - Property Id: 280831 Priced at $164,900 Lease Purchase Terms Available Down payment and monthly required This ranch style home is located in Erie, PA and originally Built in 1990, this property features 3 bedrooms, 2

South East Hills
1 Unit Available
412 E 35th St
412 East 35th Street, Erie, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
992 sqft
Updated Nicely Maintained Home For Rent - Features: Single Family Home For Rent - 1 Story 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Living Room Kitchen Back Enclosed Porch Full Basement - Washer and Dryer are located here Lease Terms: 1 Year Lease (or

South East Hills
1 Unit Available
522 E. 38th Street
522 East 38th Street, Erie, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Mercyhurst Student Rental for Rent - Students Welcome! Beautiful very clean and well maintained 3 bedroom home. Fenced in back yard with deck and 1.5 baths. Open floor plan with large living room and connected dining room. Very clean bathroom.
1 Unit Available
302 PRESQUE ISLE Boulevard
302 Presque Isle Boulevard, Erie County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
927 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SECOND FLOOR CONDO. FULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH. OUTDOOR POOL - MAY THRU SEPT USE. CORPORATE MOVE-IN READY. MINUTES TO PRESQUE ISLE BEACHES AND APPROX 18 MINUTE DRIVE TO DOWNTOWN ERIE.

1 Unit Available
5701 MILL Street
5701 Mill Street, Erie County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1606 sqft
This move-in ready home has been recently updated and has so much to offer. Spacious layout with tons of storage. Features include: Large private back yard and deck, 2 car garage with space for your vehicles and more.
1 Unit Available
1003 KERRY Lane
1003 Kerry Lane, Erie County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2471 sqft
Vaulted ceilings; neutral colors. interior freshly painted; includes all appliances and washer and dryer; landscaping and snow removal included in lease; no pets; no smoking. Gas BB: $78;Electric: $134

1 Unit Available
8594 Kirsch Rd
8594 Kirsch Road, Erie County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Country Living 3 Bedroom Apt in Greene Twp For Rent! - FEATURES: 3 bedrooms 1.
Results within 10 miles of Erie

1 Unit Available
7182 Jacob Lane
7182 Jacob Ln, Erie County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$990
1500 sqft
Two Bedroom Townhome w/ Attached Garage • Kitchen with Counter Seating Area • Large Living Room, Dining Room with Open Floor Plan & Half Bath on First Floor • Two Large Bedrooms on Second Floor with Large Double Closets • Full Bathroom with Double
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Erie, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Erie renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

