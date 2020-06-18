522 E. 38th Street

Amenities
Student Rental near Mercyhurst - Students Welcome! Beautiful very clean and well maintained 3 bedrooms home.
FEATURES:
* Fenced in back yard with deck
*1.5 baths
* Open floor plan with a large living room and connected dining room.
* Large basement with free laundry facilities.
*Off-street parking.
*Detached Garage.
LOCATION: Across the street from Mercyhurst University, close to Gannon, and Penn St Behrend.
NO Pets
NO Smoking
***LEASE TERMS***
RENT: $1250
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1250
Tenants Pay: Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Ordinary Weekly Refuse Collection
Application Fee: $35 per adult, credit check, and background checks.
First months rent, security deposit,& proof of renters insurance and change over of utilities are required before the move-in date
Marketed by:
Agresti Real Estate
814-459-9400 EXT: 238
www.tryagresti.com
(RLNE2113650)