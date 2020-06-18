522 E. 38th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Student Rental near Mercyhurst - Students Welcome! Beautiful very clean and well maintained 3 bedrooms home.

FEATURES:

* Fenced in back yard with deck

*1.5 baths

* Open floor plan with a large living room and connected dining room.

* Large basement with free laundry facilities.

*Off-street parking.

*Detached Garage.



LOCATION: Across the street from Mercyhurst University, close to Gannon, and Penn St Behrend.



NO Pets

NO Smoking



***LEASE TERMS***



RENT: $1250

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1250

Tenants Pay: Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Ordinary Weekly Refuse Collection



Application Fee: $35 per adult, credit check, and background checks.

First months rent, security deposit,& proof of renters insurance and change over of utilities are required before the move-in date



Marketed by:

Agresti Real Estate

814-459-9400 EXT: 238

www.tryagresti.com



(RLNE2113650)