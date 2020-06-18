All apartments in Erie
522 E. 38th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

522 E. 38th Street

522 East 38th Street · (814) 459-9400 ext. 250
Location

522 East 38th Street, Erie, PA 16504
South East Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 522 E. 38th Street · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1056 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Student Rental near Mercyhurst - Students Welcome! Beautiful very clean and well maintained 3 bedrooms home.
FEATURES:
* Fenced in back yard with deck
*1.5 baths
* Open floor plan with a large living room and connected dining room.
* Large basement with free laundry facilities.
*Off-street parking.
*Detached Garage.

LOCATION: Across the street from Mercyhurst University, close to Gannon, and Penn St Behrend.

NO Pets
NO Smoking

***LEASE TERMS***

RENT: $1250
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1250
Tenants Pay: Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Ordinary Weekly Refuse Collection

Application Fee: $35 per adult, credit check, and background checks.
First months rent, security deposit,& proof of renters insurance and change over of utilities are required before the move-in date

Marketed by:
Agresti Real Estate
814-459-9400 EXT: 238
www.tryagresti.com

(RLNE2113650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 E. 38th Street have any available units?
522 E. 38th Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Erie, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Erie Rent Report.
Is 522 E. 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
522 E. 38th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 E. 38th Street pet-friendly?
No, 522 E. 38th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie.
Does 522 E. 38th Street offer parking?
Yes, 522 E. 38th Street does offer parking.
Does 522 E. 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 E. 38th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 E. 38th Street have a pool?
No, 522 E. 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 522 E. 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 522 E. 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 522 E. 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 E. 38th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 522 E. 38th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 E. 38th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
