All apartments in Erie
Find more places like 223 West 16th Street 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Erie, PA
/
223 West 16th Street 1
Last updated April 5 2020 at 8:11 PM

223 West 16th Street 1

223 W 16th St · (814) 490-7440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Erie
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

223 W 16th St, Erie, PA 16502
Little Italy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
223-227 West 16th Street - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 48621

One-bedroom studio apartment in a large vintage building. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, and use of coin-op laundry machines in basement. Recently renovated, kitchen and bathroom redone, paint and carpet. Stove and refrigerator provided, off-street parking, close to everything. Big living room and kitchen, nice sized bedroom, bathroom has shower and tub. Available now.

You MUST have good references and rental history. First month's rent of $575 and security deposit of $600 to move in. Call manager at 814-490-7440.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/48621
Property Id 48621

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5678797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 West 16th Street 1 have any available units?
223 West 16th Street 1 has a unit available for $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Erie, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Erie Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 West 16th Street 1 have?
Some of 223 West 16th Street 1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 West 16th Street 1 currently offering any rent specials?
223 West 16th Street 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 West 16th Street 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 West 16th Street 1 is pet friendly.
Does 223 West 16th Street 1 offer parking?
Yes, 223 West 16th Street 1 does offer parking.
Does 223 West 16th Street 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 West 16th Street 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 West 16th Street 1 have a pool?
No, 223 West 16th Street 1 does not have a pool.
Does 223 West 16th Street 1 have accessible units?
No, 223 West 16th Street 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 223 West 16th Street 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 West 16th Street 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 223 West 16th Street 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Erie 3 BedroomsErie Apartments with Balcony
Erie Apartments with Parking
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity