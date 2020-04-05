223 West 16th Street 1

Amenities

223-227 West 16th Street - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 48621



One-bedroom studio apartment in a large vintage building. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, and use of coin-op laundry machines in basement. Recently renovated, kitchen and bathroom redone, paint and carpet. Stove and refrigerator provided, off-street parking, close to everything. Big living room and kitchen, nice sized bedroom, bathroom has shower and tub. Available now.



You MUST have good references and rental history. First month's rent of $575 and security deposit of $600 to move in. Call manager at 814-490-7440.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/48621

No Dogs Allowed



