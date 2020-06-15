All apartments in Erie
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1102 W 8th St 2

1102 West 8th Street · (814) 440-8482
Location

1102 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16502
Bayfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 1102 1st fl front - Property Id: 287439

This immaculate 2 bdrm 1st fl located in a great neighbor hood just blocks from frontier park, and minutes from the mall or downtown. Kitchen has tons of cabinets, brand new floor, good size dining room, living room has bay windows with window seats that have storage inside. Brand new life proof luxury vinyl wood plank floors throughout rest of home. Professionally painted with warm neutral colors, and has both painted and natural woodwork that add to the charm of this unit. Washer and dryer provided in basement for tenants to use. Tenants pay for all their own utilities including water, sewer and garbage. Enclosed front porch and off street parking.
NON SMOKING/GOOD CREDIT A MUST Pets welcome with additional deposits. Good credit required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287439
Property Id 287439

(RLNE5820046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 W 8th St 2 have any available units?
1102 W 8th St 2 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Erie, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Erie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 W 8th St 2 have?
Some of 1102 W 8th St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 W 8th St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1102 W 8th St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 W 8th St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1102 W 8th St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1102 W 8th St 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1102 W 8th St 2 does offer parking.
Does 1102 W 8th St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1102 W 8th St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 W 8th St 2 have a pool?
No, 1102 W 8th St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1102 W 8th St 2 have accessible units?
No, 1102 W 8th St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 W 8th St 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 W 8th St 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
