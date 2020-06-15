1102 W 8th St 2

Amenities

Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 1102 1st fl front - Property Id: 287439



This immaculate 2 bdrm 1st fl located in a great neighbor hood just blocks from frontier park, and minutes from the mall or downtown. Kitchen has tons of cabinets, brand new floor, good size dining room, living room has bay windows with window seats that have storage inside. Brand new life proof luxury vinyl wood plank floors throughout rest of home. Professionally painted with warm neutral colors, and has both painted and natural woodwork that add to the charm of this unit. Washer and dryer provided in basement for tenants to use. Tenants pay for all their own utilities including water, sewer and garbage. Enclosed front porch and off street parking.

NON SMOKING/GOOD CREDIT A MUST Pets welcome with additional deposits. Good credit required.

