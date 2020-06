Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex right off of Main Street in Dickson City. This home is centrally located near Interstate 81 and all of your shopping needs. Situated on a quiet street with plenty of on street parking. This property has been renovated with a new kitchen countertop/back splash and fresh paint in every room. New stackable washer/dryer on first floor. Plenty of storage space with closets in every bedroom and a walk-up attic. Landlord pays sewer and trash. Tenant pays electric, gas, and water.

No Pets Allowed



